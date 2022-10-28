ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County development officials hope to have the paperwork signed before Thanksgiving to help out the new owner of the Siemens Energy plant in North Olean.
The county Industrial Development Agency reported a public hearing has been set for Nov. 15 and an expected approval at a Nov. 21 meeting on financial incentives for Cimolai-HY LLC to transform the former turbine manufacturing site into a structural steel fabrication facility capable of handling large orders for stadium and infrastructure projects.
Cimolai-HY is a joint venture by New York-based real estate firm Related Companies and Italian steel component manufacturer Cimolai S.p.A. The joint venture was the high bidder for the 88-acre Siemens Energy facility in North Olean, which shut down its manufacturing line in June. Cattaraugus County property records released this month indicate the sale price was $7.25 million, with a sale date of Sept. 9 and a recording date of Sept. 27.
“They’re aggressively moving forward on the project,” IDA Executive Director Corey Wiktor said, with little delay in beginning the conversion process. “They want to start this winter ... it’s relatively ‘now,’” he said.
The goal is to begin work on contracts in late 2024 or early 2025, he added.
The new venture is looking to create 215 skilled manufacturing jobs and 25-30 office jobs between 2023 and 2025, with an estimated annual payroll of $15 million, according to the application it presented to the IDA in September.
“The lowest salary they quoted on our application was $54,000,” Wiktor said.
According to the application for IDA assistance, the venture looks to spend around $56 million on the project, including $33.3 million for equipment; $11.1 million in startup, commissions and training costs; $1.5 million for remodeling and reconstruction; $500,000 for furniture and fixtures; and $603,000 for engineering expenses. Company officials added they are eyeing state and federal assistance programs to cover part of those costs.
To aid the project, the company is asking the IDA for $400,000 in sales tax exemptions, $125,000 for mortgage tax exemption, and a to-be-determined level of payments in lieu of taxes. The site carries a $332,000-a-year tax bill, according to the application documents.
Wiktor said the IDA is expecting to offer a PILOT program on par with other industrial projects in the county.
“What they’re asking for is an absolute blessing for the county and city,” Wiktor said, noting that a PILOT will not only provide assistance to the local taxing authorities — offsetting losses if the site was left vacant and assessments were challenged through the tax certiorari process.
The bulk of the proejct will take place inside the existing structures on the site, Wiktor said, totalling almost 1 million square feet. However, to install some of the large equipment necessary, the company will have to dig into the ground, triggering a more stringent environmental review, which is set to be completed Nov. 20.
When asked by board members if the firm was pursuing a contract to provide steel for the planned new Buffalo Bills stadium project in Orchard Park, Wiktor said the firm had provided the steel for the Las Vegas Raiders stadium and it was a strong possibility it would go for the contract.
For more than 100 years, the site has been home to the largest heavy industry in the city. In 1916, Clark Brothers relocated from Belmont to the site, and through various mergers became part of Dresser-Rand. Siemens bought Dresser-Rand in 2015 for $7.8 billion, and in 2020 spun off Siemens Energy, which included several areas of business that, tied to oil and gas industries, were performing poorly as focus globally turned toward renewable energy alternatives.
Siemens Energy announced in February 2021 that it would close manufacturing in Olean by mid-2022, laying off more than 500 workers. The site was later listed by a commercial real estate firm.