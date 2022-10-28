Siemens Energy campus

The $7.25 million sale of the former Siemens Energy campus in North Olean has been completed, development officials reported, and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency hopes to have financial assistance for the redevelopment of the site into a structural steel fabrication plant in place by Thanksgiving.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

ELLICOTTVILLE — Cattaraugus County development officials hope to have the paperwork signed before Thanksgiving to help out the new owner of the Siemens Energy plant in North Olean.

The county Industrial Development Agency reported a public hearing has been set for Nov. 15 and an expected approval at a Nov. 21 meeting on financial incentives for Cimolai-HY LLC to transform the former turbine manufacturing site into a structural steel fabrication facility capable of handling large orders for stadium and infrastructure projects.

