ELLICOTTVILLE — When the developer of the proposed Amazon facility on Grand Island pulled out of the project earlier this week, Cattaraugus County development officials went into action.
“This is something we have been paying close attention to,” Corey Wiktor, Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency executive director said Friday.
The $300 million project promised to bring 1,000 jobs to a five-story warehouse proposed for a 145-acre site on Grand Island.
“From a regional point of view, we are paying close attention,” Wiktor told the Olean Times Herald. “I’ve already made contact and reached out to representatives of Amazon to let them know we could show them various sites off the Route 219 Expressway in northern Cattaraugus County and Interstate 86 near Olean.”
The county would welcome an opportunity to be considered for the Amazon warehouse, Wiktor said, noting that the “employment, construction and spinoff facilities would be a win-win for any region of Western New York.”
Wiktor said there are several sites he could show the developer, Trammell Crow Co., of at least 100 acres near four-lane highways.
“I started making calls on Wednesday,” Wiktor said. “We have some contacts surrounding the project. Our question to Trammell Crow is what can we do to get on the list?”
Wiktor added, “It’s a challenge. It’s a significant site and infrastructure. The facility is five stories and 3 million square feet. It doesn’t use a ton of power or water.”
The county is in a good position to draw employees from many surrounding counties whether it is located in the northern or southern part of the county.
“This is a project we should be in consideration for,” Wiktor said. “The workforce shouldn’t be a problem. We could easily draw from Chautauqua, Erie and Wyoming counties in the north and Pennsylvania in the south.
Trammell Crow faced a possible legal challenge from opponents of the Grand Island site, and Amazon reportedly balked at a $10 million host community agreement.
The developer said it would not consider another Erie County site for the project. Erie County had initially favored a site at the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.
The Erie County Industrial Development Agency had sought a 90% local labor agreement with Trammell Crow, which the developer was unsure it could meet. It is constructing a similar facility for Amazon near Syracuse.
“We are sensitive to Grand Island and Erie County,” Wiktor said. “When they pulled out, we said it would behoove us to pull out all the stops to try and encourage them to build the facility here.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)