OLEAN — In the months and months of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that there are other illnesses to be wary of.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reminded residents of that reality Thursday in advising to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites and protect themselves from potential exposure to the mosquito-borne illnesses West Nile virus (WNV) and Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).
The department received notification from the state Department of Health of a horse that died in the Conewango Valley area and tested positive for both WNV and EEE. County health officials said they have a mosquito surveillance program and will work closely with the state to identify and test mosquitoes throughout the county.
“Both WNV and EEE are serious viral diseases that are transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito,” the county health department said in a press release issued Thursday night. “They are different diseases caused by different viruses and transmitted by different mosquito species.”
Cattaraugus County residents are urged to follow these precautions to defend against mosquito bites:
• Use insect repellent properly. Those that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective but should be used with care. Read the product label and use according to package instructions.
• Limit outdoor activities in areas where mosquitoes are most active and between dusk and dawn which is the peak mosquito biting time.
• If you have to be outside, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks as weather permits.
• Repair or replace all window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
• Reduce or eliminate all standing water.
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots or similar water-holding containers.
• Clear roof gutters, remove leaf debris from yards and gardens, and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.
• Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.
• Dispose properly of old tires.
Meanwhile, the county health department also reported there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents on Thursday, a day after 47 new cases were recorded.
There were 289 active cases of COVID-19 in the county and 20 residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19, the same figure for the past couple of days. There were 732 residents in contact quarantine, up from 711 on Wednesday.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was 6.8%, a figure that denotes high transmission. The health department reported that the overall population of the county that has received even a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine remains under 50%
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins stresses, as ever, to wear a mask in public places, social distance and stay home when possible, wash hands regularly and get tested for COVID-19.
Register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test.
Statewide, there were 6,729 new positives reported Wednesday, or 3.40% of those tested. The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 3.16%.There were 2,374 New Yorkers hospitalized on Wednesday, down 50 from the day before, and there were 562 (-6) in ICUs. New deaths reported by healthcare in the state totaled 34, increasing the total reported to and compiled by the CDC to 56,153.
“New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that’s not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us — we need to increase the vaccination rate,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “We’re putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state.
“Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family and community from COVID-19.”