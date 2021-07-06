OLEAN — If you had COVID-19 over the past 15 months — or think you did — your antibodies may not be strong enough to fight off a case of the coronavirus linked to one of the variants.
Coupled with a vaccine hesitancy of a large percentage of the population, the belief that COVID-19 antibodies means one doesn’t need to take the vaccine appears to be part of why nearly half of county residents over age 18 remain unvaccinated.
“Residents are telling me, because they previously contracted COVID-19, they don’t necessarily feel they need to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director.
Watkins said he’s afraid that “with so many variants, COVID-19 can sometimes evade our immune system” if residents are unvaccinated.
The Delta variant, which was first isolated in India, could end up giving someone — even someone who has had COVID-19 in the past — a more adverse case than the virus they initially contracted, Watkins said.
“It’s something that is concerning to public health officials,” Watkins said.
On Tuesday, Watkins reported 30,277 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 32,716 people with at least one vaccine dose. That’s 51.8% of the 18 and older population with at least one vaccine dose and 42.6% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
The county health department also reported one COVID-19 death and one new case of the virus. There have now been 108 deaths since April 2020 and a total of 5,729 cases. There have been 5,615 people who have recovered.
The death reported Tuesday was that of a 61-year-old man who developed respiratory failure from COVID-19 and was unable to recover, Watkins said. It was one of seven deaths from COVID-19 reported across the state on Tuesday.
It had been 26 days since the county’s last COVID-19 death. The last death from COVID-19 occurred June 10. The 100th case was reported on May 3.
The county’s daily positivity was again 0.0%, while the seven-day rolling average was 0.5% and the 14-day rolling average was 0.2%.
That compares to 72.6% of all New Yorkers 18 and older with at least one dose of vaccine. The state’ daily positivity was 0.72% and the seven-day average was 0.58%.
Watkins said the health department staff are currently following six active cases. There are five county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 13 in contact quarantine.
In response to a declining number of cases and hospitalizations, the state lifted most COVID-19 restrictions on June 15. Those who remain unvaccinated are advised to follow CDC recommendations and continue to wear masks inside and outside in crowded areas.
The Delta variant spreads more easily and appears to be a more virulent strain that what first infected people in early 2020, Watkins explained. It can increase the chances of being very sick and requiring hospitalization.
About one in every four new cases in the U.S. are said to be the Delta variant. The Delta variant has not been isolated in Cattaraugus County yet, although cases have been confirmed in Erie County.
Watkins said two variants have been isolated in Cattaraugus County residents — the U.K. variant and the New York City variant.
“We still have a little work to do on vaccinations,” Watkins said. “I’d like to be as high as the state average, over 70 percent. We need to get it higher. We’re willing to continue to make the vaccine available as long as we can.”
Watkins said he hopes it doesn’t take another uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths for more county residents to get the vaccine.
The public health director said the vaccinations will continue with a number of clinics at schools this month and at venues and special events. Other clinics, people’s homes and the Health Department are among the places where COVID-19 vaccine will be administered.
Watkins said the vaccine is also available at some physician’s offices and medical groups.
“We’re willing to do whatever it takes to get the vaccine in arms,” Watkins said.
If residents are hesitant to get vaccinated, Watkins urged them to contact the health department’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777, or consult their physician or medical provider for accurate information about the vaccines. They are safe and effective.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: