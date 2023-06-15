ELLICOTTVILLE — More than 200 guests attended a 100th anniversary luncheon for the Cattaraugus County Health Department on Thursday.
New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James V. McDonald, who attended the event at Holiday Valley, gave a shout out for Cattaraugus County’s role as the first county health department in the state in 1923.
McDonald, who was recently confirmed by the state Senate, is an Upstate native of Cohoes, near Albany. “I think from being from Upstate I understand the (health) challenges of Upstate New York.”
The state health commissioner praised Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, who guided the county health department through COVID-19.
The rural health challenges posed today are not unlike those that led to the formation of the Cattaraugus County Health Department, officials said. Data-driven health care here led to new ways to combat infant mortality.
“Life matters,” McDonald said. The care that saved infants’ lives that was pioneered in Cattaraugus County helped save lives across the state.
McDonald said that besides the state Department of Health’s $100 million budget, “we work together” with counties and with other state and federal agencies. He cited the recent hazardous air conditions across the state from Canadian wildfires, adding these relationships are invaluable.
In an interview after his speech, McDonald said one of the biggest challenges are the “health disparities” that stem from the “fair amount of poverty Upstate.”
Other challenges counties across the state are facing include the healthcare workforce shortage and access to high quality health care, McDonald said.
The state Department of Health has followed the lead of the federal government in dropping the requirement that healthcare workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, McDonald said.
“We are not going to enforce it,” he said. “It is up to the hospitals and nursing homes if they want to hire people back” who had been fired for refusing to be vaccinated.
Another speaker, Robert E. Harvey of the Milbank Memorial Fund, spoke about the foundation’s early bankrolling the Cattaraugus County health experiment. He is a descendent of the founder, Elizabeth Milbank Anderson.
The third speaker, Michael B. Meit, director of the East Texas State University Center for Rural Health Research, who helps evaluate rural health programs, reviewed some of the highlights of the Cattaraugus County Health Demonstration Project.
Some doctors saw health departments as a threat to their livelihoods, Meit explained. The county Medical Society took to advertising what they called a threat to area residents. “Twitter in 1923 was much better” than today, he said.
One writer said he “detests uplifters who, without medical training, engage in public health work.”
Meit said the aim of the Cattaraugus County Health Demonstration Project was to collect data on what were at the time, best practices.
By documenting health outcomes including infant mortality and stillbirths, the health department was able to show the results of new initiatives. It also pioneered benchmarking, or comparing results with that of other counties — “results like improving infant mortality.”
The results showed “a large amount of avoidable illness and mortality,” Meit said. The program “had the support of the local press and of intelligent leaders of opinion.”
Like today, Meit said, “funding for the first county health department “was not an expenditure, but an investment.” He added: “Today we are investing in the very thing the health department was created to do.”
Watkins received several proclamations on the county Health Department’s 100th anniversary. State Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, Cattaraugus County Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello.
Guests included current and former health department employees, public officials including county legislators and members of the Board of Health.