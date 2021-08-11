OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County public health director will meet with county school district superintendents Tuesday to discuss recommendations for reopening school next month.
The New York State Health Department has left it up to school superintendents and county health departments on what measures to take to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state Department of Education may also issue recommendations based on guidance from the Centers For Disease Control.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said the meeting had originally been scheduled for Friday, but was postponed to Tuesday. “They are still looking for some formal guidance” on who will be asked to wear masks, he said.
Last week, the CDC recommended masks be worn by people indoors in areas of significant and high coronavirus community transmission. That includes areas where the transmission is greater than 50 cases per 100,000 population.
On Monday, there were 38 New York counties with significant COVID-19 transmission where the CDC recommendation calls for those who are unvaccinated as well as vaccinated to wear masks indoors.
Previously, the CDC recommended those who were unvaccinated to wear masks. Then came the Delta variant, which in a very small number of cases can trigger a breakthrough case in vaccinated individuals. The Delta variant is highly transmissible and accounts for most cases in the U.S. today.
Cattaraugus County is still in the moderate transmission category, Watkins said. But as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, that could change.
On Tuesday, the health department reported 11 new COVID-19 cases. There were 12 more cases from Saturday through Monday. The daily positivity rate was 4.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 2.9% and the 14-day average was 3.4%.
If the county were to move to an orange (significant) COVID-19 stage it would be up to the school superintendents to decide on what measures to take, Watkins said.
The public health director said less than half the population of the county has been vaccinated. There are 44.8% of the entire population with at least one dose of vaccine. The percentage rises to 54.2% of the 18 and older population.
Watkins said about one in every five students between the age of 12 and 18 in the county have been vaccinated. The rate of teacher and school staff vaccination is much higher. Those under age 12 who cannot be vaccinated yet will be at risk.
Watkins senses a vaccine hesitancy on the part of parents may be to blame for the low vaccination rates of students.
The importance of the vaccine, Watkins said, is that it can prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. “I tell parents the vaccine is safe and effective. It helps reduce the transmission of the virus to other students and the ones they live with.”
Watkins said the COVID-19 testing has ramped up largely due to travel-related restrictions that require a PCR test. “We’re getting 20 to 30 residents a day wanting a test,” he said.