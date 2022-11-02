OLEAN — Like the rest of New York state and much of the U.S., Cattaraugus County is facing a triple threat as winter approaches, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Wednesday.
Watkins called it the “winter tri-demic” consisting of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — which share many of the same symptoms.
Watikins told members of the Board of Health that if a person with one of the three viruses contracted a second one, “it can land a person in the intensive care unit.”
There were 684 cases of COVID-19 recorded in October along with six deaths. As of Oct. 31, there had been 23,561 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county since March 2020 along with 275 deaths.
The 19 and under age group represent the largest number of cases, more than 5,000.
Watkins said there is reason for concern for the newest Omicron sub-variants to emerge, both globally and in the U.S. — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, which are both spreading rapidly. They currently represent about 27% of the COVID-19 reports in New York state.
What sets them apart from the earlier Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 is that they can more easily evade antibodies from a previous infection.
It’s not clear what the impact of the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be on the emerging sub-variants. The new boosters are designed to prevent the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants, Watkins said. “We’re going to see new sub-variants over and over and over. We are going to have to live with COVID-19.”
The Pfizer bivalent booster is recommended for ages five and older and the Moderna booster for those age six and older. The health department continues to offer vaccine clinics. To register go to the health department’s COVID-19 page on the county website at www.cattco.org.
Influenza has begun to spread early this year, Watkins said. “This is the third consecutive week of widespread activity in the state. Cattaraugus County has reported 87 cases of Influenza A and 1 case of Influenza B.
Watkins recommended the influenza vaccine to residents from infants to senior citizens. Senior citizens are offered a high-dose version because the vaccine is less effective in older adults.
The RSV disease is as contagious as the common cold and can affect all age groups, although very young children and infants seem to have a tougher time with it.
The same protective mechanisms that helped protect against COVID-19 and the flu — including washing hands frequently — will help protect against RSV, for which there is no vaccine, Watkins said.
Adults shouldn’t smoke around children either, as the exposure to smoke can inhibit a child's immune system, making them more susceptible to viruses.