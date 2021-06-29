OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has now gone nine days without reporting a new case of COVID-19. That has not occurred since the very early days of the pandemic in March 2020.
The reason? Vaccinations. Cattaraugus County residents, while trailing the state average, has 29,982 people who have completed their vaccination series. And there are 32,478 residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
That is 51.5% of the 18 and older population of the county and 43.3% of the entire population with at least one dose, said Dr. Kevin D. Williams, public health director.
Monday’s positivity was again 0%, as was the seven-day rolling average. The 14-day average was 0.1%.
There have been 5,723 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Cattaraugus County and 5,615 people have recovered. There have been 107 deaths since April 2020.
Only one county resident remains hospitalized with COVID-19. There is one active case and no one in contact quarantine.
There have been 3,076 residents of the southeast corner of the county to have contracted COVID-19, 862 in the southwest, 1,091 in the northeast and 694 in the northwest. There have been 3,054 women and 2,669 men diagnosed with COVID-19.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: