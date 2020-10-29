Ten Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, while Allegany County reported 24 new cases.
The Cattaraugus County cases bring the total number of residents who have contracted the coronavirus to 463 since the spring. There were 107 active cases among county residents as of Thursday, while 336 had recovered. Eighteen county residents have died from COVID-19.
The county health department has administered more than 41,600 tests. The results of about about 500 tests are being awaited.
Eight females, including two healthcare workers, and two males tested positive on Thursday. Four females and one male live in the southeast part of the county; three females and one male live in the northeast; and one female lives in the northwest part of the county.
Only two women from the northwest and southeast parts of the county reported being in contact with a known COVID-19 positive individual. The other eight positive cases did not report any contact with someone known to be positive for COVID-19.
The Health Department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited.
Any resident who experiences fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, the 24 new cases pushes the county’s total for the pandemic to 353. There have been 242 residents who have recovered and there have been a total of nine deaths reported in the county.
As of Thursday, there were 511 residents in quarantine/isolation, up from 485 on Wednesday.
ACROSS NEW YORK, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy was 3.24% Wednesday, and outside the focus zone areas it was 1.25%.
Within the focus areas Wednesday, 19,696 test results were reported, yielding 639 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 148,657 test results were reported, yielding 1,860 positives.
However, deaths increased by 19 on Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed total to 25,792.
Western New York’s positivity rate on Wednesday was 2.5%, by far the highest of the state’s 10 regions.
