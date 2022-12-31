OLEAN — Each year, the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program participates in the Subaru Share the Love event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.

This year, under the direction of John Butler, Cattaraugus County government student interns participated in a Share the Love event on Dec. 7 at the Olean Senior Wellness and Nutrition site at the John Ash Senior Center.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social