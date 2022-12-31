OLEAN — Each year, the Cattaraugus County Department of the Aging’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition program participates in the Subaru Share the Love event as a member of Meals on Wheels America — one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign.
This year, under the direction of John Butler, Cattaraugus County government student interns participated in a Share the Love event on Dec. 7 at the Olean Senior Wellness and Nutrition site at the John Ash Senior Center.
Student interns helped from start to finish with portioning salad and fruit for Meals on Wheels, assembling shelf-stable “blizzard meals,” serving lunch to seniors who were in attendance at the site and facilitating an entertaining trivia contest.
As part of a national partnership with Meals on Wheels America, Subaru of America, Inc. will donate $250 to the purchaser’s choice of participating charities — one of which is Meals on Wheels — for every new vehicle purchased or leased from Nov. 17 through Jan. 3.
Since the Subaru Share the Love Event began in 2008, Subaru and its participating retailers have donated nearly 4 million meals and friendly visits to seniors being served by local Meals on Wheels programs across the country.