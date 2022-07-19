Cattaraugus Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. announced his endorsement of Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman, in the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District.

Keis said, "I am proud to endorse Nick Langworthy for Congress. In these dire times, it is critical that we have a strong Republican congressman who will take the fight to Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden on day one.”|

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social