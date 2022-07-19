Cattaraugus Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. announced his endorsement of Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman, in the Republican primary in the new 23rd Congressional District.
Keis said, "I am proud to endorse Nick Langworthy for Congress. In these dire times, it is critical that we have a strong Republican congressman who will take the fight to Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden on day one.”|
Keis added: “Nick Langworthy has the skills, talent, and values to get the job done the right way and I am glad to see him take on this mission for the taxpayers of Cattaraugus County and the 23rd District. I'm 100% behind Langworthy for Congress.”
Langworthy, the longtime Erie County Republican chairman who was elected statewide GOP chairman three years ago, replied, “I am grateful to have the support of Chairman Bob Keis, who has been a strong and stalwart leader for the Republican Party in the Southern Tier.”
Republicans, he said, “are fighting for our future, and I am ready to lead the charge against Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi to end the failure at home and abroad that they have brought to our nation. People are fed up and have had enough. I am proud to have Cattaraugus Chairman Keis’ support.”
A Cattaraugus County native who grew up in South Dayton, but who now lives in Niagara County, Langworthy is facing Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former GOP Republican gubernatorial candidate, in the Aug. 23 Republican primary in the new 23rd District.
The new district includes Cattaraugus, Allegany, Chautauqua, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties and the southern and eastern parts of Erie County.
It includes much of former Rep. Tom Reed’s Southern Tier district and a rural and suburban chunk of Erie County, where as much as 40% of the district’s Republican voters reside.
Langworthy and Paladino are vying for the Republican nomination in the November election, where the winner would meet Max Della Pia of Tioga County, a retired Air Force colonel who ran for the Democratic nomination in a five-way primary four years ago.
Della Pia is also running in the special election to fill Reed’s unexpired term. He faces Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Joe Sempolinski in the special election also on Aug. 23.
Langworthy also has the Conservative Party nomination, but could be expected to give that up if he does not win the Republican nomination rather than give Della Pia a leg up in a three-way race. “I expect to win,” he told the Times Herald in an interview last week.
Langworthy reported raising more than $300,000 ion contributions in the first two weeks of the campaign as Paladino reports lending his campaign $1.5 million on top of the $50 cash contribution he received.
“Money makes a difference in a campaign,” said Keis. “It also makes a difference where the contributions are from. Nick is certainly getting smaller donations. I believe he will; represent our district very well.”
Paladino, said Keis, “has a tendency to be on the fringe of what polite society should be. He has a tendency to get himself in a tight corner.”
Keed added that he thought “things are progressing well” for Langworthy. I think Nick’s support is growing.”