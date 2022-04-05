OLEAN — A second COVID-19 booster shot will be administered to eligible residents at a clinic Saturday at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College.
The Cattaraugus County Health Department is registering people for the clinic on their website at https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the health department’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The clinic starts at 10 a.m. Appointments are encouraged, although a few walk-in slots will be available.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, said if there is sufficient interest, additional booster vaccine clinics will be held.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved a second round of boosters for those age 50 and older regardless of their health status and those age 12 and older who are immune compromised.
One additional criteria is those people age 18 to 49 who got a one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Watkins said. Those people will be offered a mRNA vaccine for a second booster. Health officials advised people who received one dose of J&J receive a booster of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“We’re gearing up for the second round of boosters,” Watkins said. Pharmacists and personal physicians are also joining in the effort to get second COVID-19 booster shots to residents.
The availability of a second booster comes at a time when the highly infectious BA.2 Omicron variant is causing a surge of new cases in New York City and in Central New York counties, Watkins said.
Research in Israel indicates a booster can wane in effectiveness over six months or so. The second booster is very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death, Watkins said.
The CDC is encouraging those who are vaccinated but have not gotten a booster shot to do so, particularly in light of the rising BA.2 variant which is very infectious.
More than 21,000 doses of the first booster have been administered in Cattaraugus County.
Watkins said there are 43,439 county residents with at least one vaccine dose about 56.5% of the entire population.
Based on previous COVID-19 outbreaks, Western New York lags behind most other counties in the state, Watkins said. That means the BA.2 Omicron variant wave will hit here soon.
“There hasn’t been much genetic sequencing here” to tell if the omicron BA.2 variant is rising quickly here, Watkins said.
Testing of wastewater in Olean has not picked up a spike in COVID-19 locally, Watkins said. That is likely to show up before a spike in positive cases, particularly as the number of tests is on the decline.
Watkins said he was somewhat encouraged that the omicron BA.2 variant “seems to be short-lived and there are not a lot of hospitalizations associated with it. We have tools to deal with a surge including oral anti-viral therapeutics for those who test positive or monoclonal antibodies. The vaccines are still our best tool. They reduce the severity of cases and reduce hospitalizations and deaths.”
Cattaraugus County had 18 new cases on Tuesday, pushing the total over the past 24 months to 18,186.
Five of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated and 13 who were unvaccinated.
There are three people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Olean General Hospital, none of whom are in the intensive care unit.
There are now 81 active cases in the county. There have been 247 deaths.