Health Department, OGH team up on community assessment plan

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins discusses the 2022-24 Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan during Wednesday’s Cattaraugus County Board of Health meeting in Olean.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County health officials reported Wednesday that there were more cases of influenza last month than COVID-19.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said that there were 583 cases of influenza reported in November, up from 87 in October.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social