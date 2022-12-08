OLEAN — Cattaraugus County health officials reported Wednesday that there were more cases of influenza last month than COVID-19.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said that there were 583 cases of influenza reported in November, up from 87 in October.
That compares to 312 cases of COVID-19 — and seven deaths — last month.
“We have a lot of influenza cases out there,” Watkins reported to the board, meeting at the Old Library Restaurant. “It is surpassing COVID-19.”
The dominant influenza strain is influenza A, Watkins said. The virus has begun to peak earlier this season than usual. The seasonal peak for influenza is usually in February.
“Those who have not been vaccinated should do so,” Watkins said. The most important age groups are children 5 and under and adults over 50, he said.
There are also a lot of cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in children in the county, as well as some young and older adults, Watkins said. He warned last month of a tridemic involving COVID-19, influenza and RSV.
By age 2, most children have been exposed to RSV, Watkins said. With all the isolation during the pandemic, RSV did not spread as quickly and many of those contracting the virus today do not have antibodies.
To guard against RSV, Watkins urged vigorous handwashing and covering one’s cough — which can also help limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.
Watkins displayed a slide that showed COVID-19 numbers by month for 2022. The 312 cases in November was the lowest of the year.
The month with the highest number of cases this year — or any month during the pandemic — was January with 4,738 cases. It was also the month with the greatest number of deaths — 21 — as the Omicron variant started to spread widely.
There have been a total of 61 COVID-19 deaths this year out of a total of 282 since April 2020. The only month his year when there were no COVID-19 deaths was April.
More residents who are vaccinated are dying. Watkins said of the seven deaths in November, six of the people had been vaccinated. He was unsure if any of those who died had also received booster shots, or if the boosters were the new bivalent booster that also targets the Omicron subvariants including BA.4 and BA.5. He said 24% who have gotten the vaccine have received a bivalent booster.
Many of those who were vaccinated and later died from COVID-19 had other comorbidities including diabetes and obesity, Watkins said.
Dr. Gilbert Witte, the county’s medical director, noted that people are nine times more likely to die from COVID-19 if they are not vaccinated.
THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT collaborated with Olean General Hospital to prepare a Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan through 2024.
Watkins told board members that Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center also participated in the preparation of the plan, which will include local medical groups and community-based organizations.
Watkins said the plan focuses on food insecurity in low-income households; tobacco prevention, including vaping among youths; and preventing chronic disease by increasing breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screening.
The plan, prepared by a 67-member steering committee, calls for increasing the percentage of patients referred for regular screening and follow-ups. Health officials are particularly interested in increasing early detection for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, pre-diabetes and obesity, Watkins said.
In addition, the plan looks to promote well-being and prevent mental health and substance abuse disorders. One goal is to prevent opioid overdose deaths. A 10% reduction in the suicide rate is another goal.
More school-based prevention is being proposed and action to reduce young adult binge drinking is also included in the plan, Watkins said.
The board unanimously approved the plan, which was scheduled to be voted on later Wednesday by the Olean General Hospital Board of Directors.
In order to implement the plan, Watkins said a media campaign and communications with healthcare providers will be needed.
A link to the Community Health Assessment and Improvement Plan can be found on the county’s website at www.cattco.org/downloads/healthcommunity-health-assessment.
Watkins also informed the board of that the health department would celebrate its 100th anniversary on June 15 with a luncheon in Ellicottville.