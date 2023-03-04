More than 300 attend county's 10th annual Farmer-Neighbor Dinner

Award winners pose with family members at the 10th annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner at the West Valley Fire Hall in 2022. More than 300 attended.

 Photo submitted

WEST VALLEY — The 11th annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will be held on April 12 at the West Valley Fire Hall.

The dinner is sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau and the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District.

