WEST VALLEY — The 11th annual Cattaraugus County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner will be held on April 12 at the West Valley Fire Hall.
The dinner is sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board, the Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism, the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau and the Cattaraugus County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Cattaraugus County is home to a vibrant and diverse agricultural industry. Good communication is essential to developing and maintaining good relationships between farm and non-farm neighbors, according to Crystal Abers, director of the Department of Economic development, Planning and Tourism.
“This event is a way to bring the county’s farmers and their neighbors together for a night of fellowship and understanding,” Abers said. “It will also be a way for the county’s farmers and businesses to showcase what they have to offer each other.”
The dinner is prepared from all locally grown items from around Cattaraugus County and surrounding areas.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with agricultural-related exhibitor displays and appetizers. Dinner will begin at 6:45 p.m., followed by presentation of awards to Farm of the Year, Friend of Agriculture, Pioneer Award and Conservation Farm of the Year.
Any business that wishes to sponsor the event or exhibitor should contact Deb Miller at (716) 938-2318 or deborahmiller@cattco.org.
Reservations for the dinner are due no later than March 24, and can be made by contacting Lisa Wilson at (716) 938-2242 or llwilson@cattco.org. The cost is $25 per person. Reservations must be made prior to the event.
Also available are Agriculture Advocate Tables, which purchase a full table (8 tickets) and be recognized in the event program. A limited number of tickets are available.
The West Valley Fire Hall is located at 9091 Route 240.
