County Fair's 4-H animal auction brings record $253,000

4-H beef steer exhibitors show their animals at the Cattaraugus County Fair earlier this month. The 4-H Market Class Animal Auction brought in $253,000, a record. 

 Rick MIller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — The prices paid at the 4-H Market Class Animal Auction at the Cattaraugus County Fair totaled more than $250,000 — a record.

Eric Clayson, chairman of the 4-H Livestock Department, said the in-person and online sales on the closing day of the county fair Aug. 6 was $253,136.

