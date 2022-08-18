LITTLE VALLEY — The prices paid at the 4-H Market Class Animal Auction at the Cattaraugus County Fair totaled more than $250,000 — a record.
Eric Clayson, chairman of the 4-H Livestock Department, said the in-person and online sales on the closing day of the county fair Aug. 6 was $253,136.
That was enough to eclipse last year’s record amount at the animal auction by nearly $30,000, Clayson said.
Twenty-nine beef steers brought in $108,729, an average of $3,624, he said. Another nine dairy steers went for $32,110, an average of $3,567. The beef brought in nearly half the total bids.
Seven successful bidders turned animals they had the winning bid on back to Peterson Auction Co., Frewsburg. Those animals were then re-auctioned, with additional proceeds going to the proud 4-H exhibitors.
Seven pies were also auctioned off along with the market class animals, bringing $1,305.
The bids for other animals and the average were:
• 71 Hogs, $75,756, average $1,066.
• Nine goats, $2,700, average $300.
• 24 lambs, $14,750, average $590.
• 24 pairs of chickens, $7,750, average $314.
• 27 turkeys, $6,775, average $250.
• One pen of rabbits, $150.
