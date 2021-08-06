Cattaraugus County Fair's 4-H- Market Auction Saturday, in-person and online

LITTLE VALLEY — There will be two ways to participate in Saturday’s Cattaraugus County 4-H Market Class Animal Auction — in person and online.
Eric Clayson, chairman of the 4-H Livestock Committee, is predicting youth who sell their market class animals at the auction will get about 10% more than a year ago because of the online component by Peterson Auctions.
People online will be able to bid on animals at the same time as those gathered in the livestock ring, Clayson said. That will help bid things up a little.
“Coming back to the fair after a two-year hiatus, there were kids I didn’t recognize,” Clayson said Thursday. “We’ve got a lot of beef this year. I’m hoping we get a good turnout.” The auction starts at 1:30 on Saturday.
Those participating online need to register at http://petersonauction.hibid.com
Clayson said with all the good-looking beef cattle this year, it’s a good bet that they have been well-fed.
The same with the pigs, he said. The pigs will sell for between $2 and $6 a pound. A lot of businesses will be in the auction ring for the advertising.
Last year’s market animal auction was held online only due to the county fair being canceled due to COVID-19.
The other thing you will see, said Clayson, is a lot of tears. These kids get attached to their animals.
Over at the beef barn, Wyatt Shields couldn’t be happier after his black Angus cross Blackjack took first the grand champion beef prize. He’s the son of Seth and Nichole Shields of Randolph. It was Wyatt’s first year showing beef cattle. He got the 18-month old steer as a calf from breeder Richard Studley. The steer now weighs 1,395 pounds.
On Friday, the Open Beef Show starts at 9 a.m., followed by the All Breed Horse Show at 10 a.m. The Championship Livestock Showmanship competition gets underway at 1:30. Friday night’s grandstand entertainment will be the Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
Saturday, the final day of the 178th Cattaraugus County Fair, will start with the Open Class Colored Breeds Dairy Show at 8 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. by the All Breeds Horse Show. The Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally returns at 1 p.m., and at 6 o’clock, the Big Rig Truck Pull kicks off. Fireworks will be featured at dark.