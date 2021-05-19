LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair appears to be on for Aug. 2-8.
With Gov. Andrew Cuomo providing more guidance on local fairs and festivals on Monday, Nell Fellows, secretary of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which hosts the county fair, was optimistic it would go on in 2021.
The 2020 Cattaraugus County Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
“It sounds like a go,” Fellows said in an email. “We’ve still got plenty of questions, though.”
Following the governor’s recent announcement, the Agricultural Society Board of Directors is excited to move forward in 2021, Fellows said.
“We are still figuring out what we will and will not be able to do,” she said. “Expect more specific details on the Fair in the coming weeks.”
The county fair’s website has not been updated since the 2020 fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
Two weeks ago, the Chautauqua County Fair was canceled due to the lack of time and a lack of guidelines from the state Department of Health. Since then, the CDC mask guidelines on those who are vaccinated have been lifted in most indoor locations.
Richard Rivers, executive director of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, said 4-H officials have not heard from the Agricultural Society on whether the county fair will be held or not.
“It will be great if they can have the fair,” Rivers said. “We’re just waiting for the official word. We’ve started our preparations. Whatever the governor says, we’re ready. If the fair is being held, we’ll be ready.”
Rivers said it was a big plus that a large number of county residents have already been vaccinated for COVID-19 and now children as young as 12 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Cuomno said Monday that capacity limits at county fairs would be based on space available for social distancing — unless attendees provide proof of full vaccination from COVID-19.
The governor said fairs and festivals may require masks for all attendees. Under new CDC guidance, unvaccinated fairgoers will be required to wear masks in certain settings
“This new guidance will allow our county fairs and local festivals to open at the greatest capacity possible so they can remain economically viable, while still ensuring public health and safety,” Cuomo said.
To ensure contact tracing, fair officials should encourage at least one member of each party to sign in with name, address and phone numbers when purchasing tickets, the governor said. Fairs will also be required to implement health screenings at the gate.
In addition, handwashing and hand sanitizing stations must be provided in common areas. Fairs will be required to regularly clean and disinfect high-traffic areas such as restrooms and frequently touched surfaces.
Fairs will also be required to post signs informing attendees of the health precautions including masks, social distancing and handwashing.
Cuomo also urged fairs and festivals to consult state guidelines for specific activities such as performing arts and entertainment, amusement and family entertainment, food and beverage service, retail and market service, agricultural activities and sports and recreation.