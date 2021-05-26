Cattaraugus County Fair scheduled for Aug 1-7

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society’s Fair Board voted Monday night to host the county fair Aug. 1-7.
Members of the Fair Board agreed the county fair could go on under the new state COVID-19 guidelines for smaller fair.
“Midway rides, grounds shows, and exciting grandstand entertainment are set to return to this summer’s Cattaraugus County Fair,” Nell Fellows, Agricultural Society secretary, said in an email. “4H and open class exhibitors will return to show off the finest livestock, dairy, arts and crafts in the county.”
Right now, the biggest change in the fair is the dates. Fellows said the fair will start on Sunday, Aug. 1 and run through Saturday, Aug. 7.
“The schedule is still being finalized,” she said. There was no immediate word on grandstand entertainment.
Grounds entertainment will include: Horses, Horses, Horses; Commerford Petting Zoo, Olde Indian River Lumberjack Show, Lance Gifford Magic, Blaszak Tiger Show and Swifty Swine Pig Races.
“The county fair is definitely on,” said Eric Clayson, chairman of the 4-H Livestock Committee and a member of the Agricultural Society’s Fair Board told the Times Herald Tuesday. “All the 4-H entries are booked. It’s going to be a full fair. The kids are happy. The barns are going to be full.”
Clayson said the annual Market Class Animal Auction, which was held online last year for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be in person as well as online this year.
“We should have a really good fair,” Clayson said. Officials from the fair board and 4-H will meet with health officials soon to review the county fair COVID-19 guidance.
