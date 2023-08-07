Cattaraugus County Fair reports record attendance this year

LITTLE VALLEY — The 180th Cattaraugus County Fair was described as successful and enjoyed record attendance in the week that ended Saturday.
Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society President John Charlesworth said, “Lots of new in perfect combination with tried and true proved to produce another successful week.”
He said attendance was up 5% above 2022’s record numbers. “It was a good week,” he added.
Charlesworth said, “We had lot of new experiences this week.” That included “many new 4-H and open class exhibitors.”
There were a record number of new vendors with a wide variety of products, as well as a couple of new grounds entertainers, Charlesworth said.
“We’re always happy to welcome back entertainers, vendors, exhibitors and especially the fair patrons who make it all worthwhile,” he said.
“We’re still crunching the numbers but it looks like our hard work was worth it,” Charlesworth said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. None of the heat and humidity of previous week. All was good.”
Grandstand shows proved popular again this year, with Monday night’s demolition derby, both monster truck shows and Saturday night’s big rig truck pull well attended. All other shows, including country music concerts featuring rising star Chase Matthew on Wednesday and Jake Owen on Thursday, were also well attended, Charlesworth said.
Livestock, dairy and horse department superintendents report entries remain on par with previous years.
Entrants come from all over Cattaraugus County, as well as neighboring counties in Western
New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Many fairs limit entries to county residents only. Cattaraugus County Fair has welcomed those from out of the area for years.
4-H and Domestic departments were well represented showcasing the talents folks have worked on since the last fair.
Improvements are made to buildings and grounds every year. Since the last fair, more blacktopping has been added, the free grandstand parking lot has been expanded with more parking for handicapped, and guardrail was removed to provide more space for vendors and grassy areas for patrons around the former track.
“We put a lot of thought into placing vendors.” Charlesworth said. “We want folks to be able to see everything we have to offer. We want the vendors to do well.”
He said, “We are happy to be able to consistently provide the best in agricultural achievements, prime music and motorsports entertainment and a broad array of family fun — and we look forward to doing it all again next year.” Next year’s county fair is tentatively set for July 28 through Aug. 3, 2024.