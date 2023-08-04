(*This story has been updated from its printed version to reflect the correct spelling of Floyd Beeles' last name and that he lives in Great Valley. The Times Herald regrets the error.)
LITTLE VALLEY — Floyd Beeles of Great Valley has worked on the maintenance crew at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds for the past 25 years.
Beeles, who turned 90 this year and still drives, worked full time in the summer until about 10 years ago when he decided to work only during fair week.
“I enjoy working here at the fair,” he said. “I see people I haven’t seen all year.” He said he usually works until about noon.
Every morning he arrives at 6 o’clock to begin picking up garbage and whatever else needs to be done to make things look good for fairgoers.
“It’s all right,” he said of the work. “I’m used to working steady here.” Beeles has his own golf cart he uses in his work at the fairgrounds.
Earlier in his life, Beeles was a farmer, working a farm between Little Valley and New Albion for about 20 years before he decided he could make more money working an eight-hour day as a milkman. He sold his farm and moved back to his parents’ place in Bear Hollow in Great Valley.
“I sailed on the Great Lakes for three years as a ship worker,” Beeles said.
He had home delivery routes from Olean and Salamanca to Ellicottville and Gowanda, delivering bottles of milk and picking up return bottles which clinked against the metal carrier.
“I just enjoy it,” he said about the fair. “It gets in your blood.”
Beeles said he has been coming to the county fair all his life. The earliest he can remember coming is when he was five or six years old. “I came for the rides back then,” he smiled.
“I usually see a concert every year,” Beeles said. He was looking forward to seeing Jake Owen’s concert Thursday night. “I’ve heard him on the radio.”