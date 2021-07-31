LITTLE VALLEY — Officials are excited to present the 178th Cattaraugus County Fair after COVID-19 cancelled last year’s fairgrounds activities. This year’s county fair starts Sunday and runs through Aug. 6.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, officials have also taken steps to keep the fair safe, as well as fun.
All buildings have signs and hand sanitizer at the entrance, said Nell Fellows, treasurer of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which runs the county fair. Vendors are required to keep surfaces clean and sanitize and disinfect regularly, she explained.
Unvaccinated individuals are expected to wear masks as recommended by CDC guidelines, Fellows said.
“They know whether they are vaccinated or not,” she said. It’s the honor system. They know what’s the right thing to do.”
Those who are vaccinated people are not required to wear masks, although the CDC has recommended everyone wear masks when indoors in regions where there is a high infection rate.
Fellows advised families who want to get reduced-price admission pickets get them today online at etix.com. The link is also on the fair’s website at www.cattarauguscofair.com. The fair office will also have the advance sale tickets through today. The cost is $8 for pre-sale tickets and $12 at the gate.
Powers & Thomas Amusements midway rides are included in the pay-one-price admission. The midway opens at 4 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. all other days.
Tickets for grandstand entertainment need to be acquired online in advance from www.etix.com — even the free shows, Sunday’s Broken B. Rodeo and Tuesday’s Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. You select your seats at the time of online purchase.
Fellows said Monday night’s demolition derby will be the only one this year. Tickets are $7. Drivers can enter online, at the fair office or at the Tenth Street gate on Monday afternoon.
OTHER GRANDSTAND acts include:
- Jordan Davis with special guest Jake Hoot, 8 p.m. Wednesday.
- Justin Moore with special guests The Hootz, 8 p.m. Thursday.
- Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally, 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Big Rig Truck Pull, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by fireworks at dark.
There’s also plenty of free grounds entertainment daily including The Magic of Lance Gifford, Sea Lion Splash, Commerford’s Petting Zoo, Indian River Lumberjack Show, Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, Pratt Family Chainsaw Carving, Dynamo Dogs and Michael Felk’s Tinsmithing Show.
The 4-H Junior Department schedule follows:
Sunday, Aug. 1
- 10 a.m. — Cloverbud Horseless Horse Show (Costume Class immediately to follow).
- 10 a.m. — Junior Dept. & Open Alpaca — Showmanship, Obstacle, Costume (Livestock Arena).
- 2 p.m. — Gaming Horse Show (Horse Arena)
- 4–6 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Skill-a-thon (Livestock Arena).
- 7 p.m. — Goat Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
Monday, Aug. 2
- 9 a.m. — Western Horse Show (Horse Arena).
- 9 a.m. — Exhibition/Fancy Poultry Show (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
- 9 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Livestock Judging Contest (Livestock Arena).
- 10 a.m. — 4-H/FFA Dairy Judging Contest. Agronomy Contest (immediately following Dairy Judging Contest).
- 11 a.m. — Junior Dept. & Open Goat Show (Livestock Arena).
- 4:30 p.m. — Miniature Horse Show (Horse Arena).
- 6 p.m. — Dairy Showmanship Practice (Dairy Arena).
- 7 p.m. — Swine Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- 9 a.m. — Dressage Horse Show followed by Jumping (Horse Arena).
- 9 a.m. — Open Holstein Show (Dairy Arena).
- 9 a.m. — Junior Dept. & Open Swine Show (Livestock Arena).
- 9 a.m. — Poultry Knowledge Contest (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Wildlife, Tree, & Tool Identification (Conservation Building).
- 1 p.m. — Jumping Horse Show (Horse Arena).
- 3 p.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Show (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
- 4 p.m. — Driving Horse Show (Horse Arena).
- 6 p.m. — Alpaca Knowledge Contest (Livestock Arena).
- 7 p.m. — Sheep Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena)
Wednesday, Aug. 4
9 a..m. — English Horse Show (Horse Arena).
9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
11 a.m. — Junior Dept. & Open Sheep Show (Livestock Arena) .
3 p.m. — Master Showmanship Finals for Horses
5: p.m. — Legislator Social (Snack Shack).
6 p.m. — Cat Show (Outside Poultry Barn).
7 p.m. — Beef & Dairy Steer Showmanship Practice (Livestock Arena).
Thursday, Aug. 5
- 9 a.m. — Rabbit/Cavy Showmanship & Decathlon (Mary Elizabeth Dunbar Building).
- 9 a.m. — Junior Dept. Beef & Dairy Steer Show (Dairy Arena) Master Showmanship Contest following Beef Show).
- 4:30 p.m. — Dog Knowledge Contest (near Dairy Arena)
- 5:00 pm Dog Show (Dairy Arena – immediately following Master Showmanship).
- 7 p.m. — Swine Photos (Livestock Arena).
Friday, Aug. 6
- 8 a.m. — Beef & Dairy Steer Weigh-Ins (Market Animals Only).
- 8:30 a.m. — Goat, Sheep, & Swine Weigh-Ins (Market Animals Only).
- 9 a.m. — Open Beef Show (Dairy Arena).
- 1:30 p.m. — Champion Livestock Showman Contest (Livestock & Dairy Arenas).
5 p.m. — Barnyard Olympics & Exhibitor Dance Party (Livestock Arena)
Saturday, Aug. 7
- 8 a.m. — Open Colored Breeds Dairy Show (Dairy Arena).
- 1:30 p.m. — Youth Market Animal Sale (Dairy & Livestock Arenas).