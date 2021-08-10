LITTLE VALLEY — The 178th Cattaraugus County Fair made up for lost time this past week.
After a year’s hiatus, the fair’s paid attendance was up by about 25% over 2019 figures to more than 100,000 for seven days, Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society Treasurer Kristina Golden said.
“Things looked uncertain for a while and we got a late start, but we pulled it off,” said John Charlesworth, County Agricultural Society president, in describing this year’s fair.
“Great weather, tremendous, record-breaking crowds and lots of happy fair visitors made for a terrific week,” Charlesworth said. “We’re still crunching the numbers, but by late Friday afternoon, we had surpassed our paid attendance record — and we still had Saturday to go.”
Charlesworth said grandstand shows proved popular again this year, with Monday night’s demolition derby, both monster truck shows and Saturday night’s big-rig truck pull selling out more than 3,000 seats on the grandstand as well as the bleachers.
All other shows, from country music featuring Jordan Davis/Jake Hoot and Justin Moore/The Hootz on consecutive days to Broken B Rodeo and Freebird, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, were also well-attended.
Charlesworth said livestock, dairy and horse department superintendents report entries remain high as in previous years. Entrants came from all over Cattaraugus County, as well as neighboring counties in Western New York and northern Pennsylvania. The 4-H and Domestic departments were well represented, showcasing the talents folks have worked on since the last county fair two years ago.
The 4-H Market Animal Auction also broke records, bringing in almost $250,000 in bidding that were conducted both in person and online.
There were about 180 animals in the auction that began at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Eric Clayson, chairman of the 4-H Livestock Committee, said.
“It was our best auction ever,” he said.
According to 4-H youth development educator Abby Luzier, “The sale was a huge success for the kids. In total we had 186 lots (24 beef steers, eight dairy steers, seven goats, 21 lambs, 35 chicken pairs, 26 turkeys and 65 hogs in the auction by Peterson Auction that brought in bids of $224,134.25.
“Peterson Auction was amazing to work with throughout the whole process and our first webcast auction — both in person and online simultaneously — was a hit,” Luzier said. “I am extremely thankful for them as well as all of our volunteers who helped pull this together for the kids.”
Luzier said, “The auction was packed from start to finish with a lot of longtime supporters and many new bidders/buyers as well. You could feel the excitement and anticipation the whole time and it was really fun to be a part of — watching the kids show off their projects they’ve worked hard on over the past year or more with their steers.
Following COVID protocol, extra grounds help was hired to disinfect several times daily. All buildings, permanent food stands and most vendors were well equipped with hand sanitizer. There were 9,000 individual sanitizers, provided by the county, that were distributed.
Mask wearing was voluntary and fair officials did not ask for proof of vaccination. Over two dozen vaccines were administered by the health department in their spot under the grandstand.
“This year continues to have its challenges, but the health and safety of our visitors has always been a top priority and this year was no different,” Charlesworth said.
Charlesworth and the fair’s board of directors thanked all those who visited, worked, volunteered, exhibited and otherwise enjoyed the fair this year.
“It’s pretty remarkable that on just 34 acres in the heart of the county, you can enjoy the best in agricultural achievements, prime music and motorsports entertainment and a broad array of family fun all in a span of seven days in early August,” Charlesworth said.
Next year’s fair is tentatively set for July 31 through Aug. 6, 2022.