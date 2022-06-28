LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair is looking entries for the 2022 fair.
The county fair — July 31-Aug. 6 — has posted their Domestics and Animal Entry Guide on their website - cattarauguscofair.com.
To enter, please visit the website, under fair entries and explore all the ways to showcase your hard work.
Contests include, but are not limited to: Livestock, Rabbit/Poultry, All Breeds Horse Show, Needlework, Vegetables, Farm Products, Quilting, Art and Photography. There is free entry for all ages!
Entry forms due to the fair office by July 13. Forms can be emailed, postmarked or dropped at the fair office in the Corporate Building on the fairgrounds.