Cattaraugus County Fair Domestic Department awards announced

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Fair Domestics Department listed its awards for the 2022 fair.
Sherry Charlesworth, Cattaraugus — Best Zinnias.
Sherry Charlesworth, Cattaraugus — Best Exhibit of Daisies.
Sherry Charlesworth, Cattaraugus — Most Appealing Quilt.
Ashley Charlesworth, Portville — 2nd Best Toll House Cookie.
Linda Dewey, Perrysburg — Best Zucchini Bread.
Linda Dewey, Perrysburg — Best Fudge.
Debbie O'Neil, Little Valley — 2nd Best Hand Knitted Garment.
Marcia Stang, Perrysburg — Best Canned Fruit.
Marcia Stang, Perrysburg — 2nd Best Jellies, Jams or Marmalades.
Marcia Stang, Perrysburg — Best Canned Pickles.
Marcia Stang, Perrysburg — Best Pie.
Marcia Stang Perrysburg — Best Gladioli.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best in Grain or Seed.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Roughage Exhibit.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Peppers.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Carrot.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Slicing Cucumbers.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Collection of Vegetables.
Karl Stang, Perrysburg — Best Plate of Tubers.
Donald Rinehart, Cattaraugus — Most Outstanding Adult Art/Craft.
Donald Rinehart, Cattaraugus — 2nd Best Adult Craft Entry.
Donald Rinehart, Cattaraugus — Best Animal Carving.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Hanging Plant.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Hanging Boston Fern.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley —Best Flowering Hanging Basket.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Butterflies in Flight.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Most Unique Porch Box.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Dish Garden.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Western Frontier.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Arrangement - The Childrens Hour.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Piece Antique Carnival Glass.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Antique Glass Collection.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Piece of Antique Jewlery.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Piece of Earthenware or China.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Antique Stoneware Crock or Jug.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Antique Salt & Pepper Collection.
Becky Mosher, Little Valley — Best Piece of Silver.
Danielle Shea, East Otto — Best Picture of Family Dog.
Danielle Shea, East Otto —Best in Digital.
Danielle Shea, East Otto — Best B & W Enlarged.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Garlic.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Needlework Picture.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Entry in Needlework (Grand Prize).
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Embroidered Picture.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Counted Cross Stitch Picture.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — 2nd Best Decorative Adult Painting.
Nell Fellows, Great Valley — Best Decorative Adult Painting Entry.
Leeora Viereck, Little Valley — Best of Show Antique Dept.
Leeora Viereck, Little Valley — Best Adult Hobby Collection.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Begonia.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Toll House Cookie.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Most Delicious Candy.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best No Bake Cookie.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Mints.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Mini Arrangement.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Antique Tools.
Dorothy Very, Machias — 2nd Best Adult Cow Collection.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Adult Shells Collection.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Adult Nature Collection.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best Adult Collection of Comic Books.
Dorothy Very, Machias — Best B & W Snapshot.
Cathy Viereck, Little Valley — 2nd Best Afghan.
Vicky Bedell, Little Valley — Best Antique Pressed Glass.
Vicky Bedell, Little Valley — 2nd Best Adult Hobby Collection.
Melissa Schrantz, Gerry — Best Rose in a Vase.
Laura Land, Farmersville — Best Afghan.
Laura Land, Farmersville — Best Ephemera Item.
Eliza Schrantz, Gerry — Best Collection of Animals.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Entry in Biscuit or Roll.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Banana Bread.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Cinnamon Roll.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Bar Cookie.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Coffee Cake.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Potted Geranium.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Cactus.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Most Outstanding Geranium.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Crocheted Doll Clothes.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Infant Accessory.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — 2nd Best Crocheted Childrens Garment.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Depression Glass Collection.
Dorothy Stoll, Little Valley — Best Silk Flower Arrangement.
Rita Ball, Allegany — Best Etched Glass.
Rita Ball, Allegany — Best Antique Metal Item.
Katrina Schrantz, Gerry — Best Jr. Photography Snapshot B&W.
Karen Taft, Little Valley — Best Arrangement.
Karen Taft, Little Valley — Best Arrangement - Black & White.
Karen Taft, Little Valley — 2nd Best Arrangement.
Karen Taft, Little Valley — 3rd Best Arrangement.
Kirsten Pearl, Great Valley — Best Adult Cow Collection.
Tom Vogan, Little Valley — Best Chocolate Cake.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — 2nd Best Potted Plant.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Cut Flowers.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Coleus.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Potted Plant.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Lillies.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Porch box.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Ivy.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Mellow Yellow Arrangement.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — 2nd Best Cut Flowers.
Shirley Crosby, Salamanca — Best Mixed Bouquet.
Sandra Goddard, Irving —Best Quilted Wall Hanging.
Sandra Goddard, Irving — Best Quilted Pillow.
Sandra Goddard, Irving — Best Centerpiece.
Sandra Goddard,Irving — Best Overall Ceramics.
Luke Schrantz, Gerry — Most Interesting Antique.
Luke Schrantz, Gerry — Best Elementary Photography Color Snap.
Luke Schrantz, Gerry — Best Elementary Photography .
Jayce Pearl, Great Valley — Best Jr. No Bake Cookie.
Kayden McCune, Cherry Creek — Best Intermediate Lego Creation.
Kayden McCune, Cherry Creek — Best Intermediate Collection of Hot Wheels.
Daryl Whitcomb, Salamanca — Best Professional Art.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — 2nd Best Elementary Craft.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — Best Elementary Lego Creation.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — Best Water Globe Collection.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — Best Elementary Hot Wheel Collection.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — Best Collection of Scale Miniatures.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — 2nd Best Collection of Stuffed Animals.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — Best Collection of Scale Miniatures.
Jack Golden, Little Valley — 2nd Best Elementary Art.
Roger Erhart, Cattaraugus — Best Adult Small Craft Woodwork.
Brayden Dunmire, West Valley — Best in Jellies, Jams or Marmalades.
Amelia Savidge,
Little Valley —
Best Elementary Collection of Horses.
Amelia Savidge,
Little Valley —
Best of Show Elementary Art.
Jack Pearl,
Great Valley —
Best Collection of Stuffed Animals.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Junior Muffins.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Tasting Jr. Cookie.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best in Jellies, Jams or Marmalades.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Canned Fruit.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Fairy Garden.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best jr. Accessory.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Garment.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Perler Bead Work.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Most interesting Jr. Craft.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
2nd Best Jr. Woodwork Entry.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
2nd Best Jr. Craft.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Craft.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Woodwork Entry.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Teddy Bear Collection.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Collection of Beanie Babies.
Leah Olejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Jr. Color Snapshot Collage.
Nancy Clejniczak,
Randolph —
Best Tasting Cookie.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Blueberry Muffin.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Wall Hanging.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Sewn Doll Clothes.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Centerpiece.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Pillow. Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Tablecloth.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Pieced/quilted Pillow.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Pillowcases.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Antique Piece of Cut Glass.
Nancy Clejniczak, Randolph — Best Adult Collection of Thimbles.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Mixed Bouquet Junior.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Geranium Jr.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Hello Kitty Arrangement Jr.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — 2nd Best Jr. Arrangement.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Cut Jr. Flowers.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — 2nd Best Jr. Potted Plant.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Jr. Potted Plant.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — Best Jr. Lillies.
Makayla Frentz, Little Valley — 2nd Best Jr. Cut flowers.
Benjamin Vella, Cattaraugus — Best Drawing.
Benjamin Vella, Cattaraugus — Best of Show Junior Art.
Linore Lounsbury, Hinsdale — Best Yeast Bread.
Bette Cole, Machias — Best Innovative Quilt - Machined.
Bette Cole, Machias — Best overall in Quilts.
Bette Cole, Machias — Best Innovative Quilt - mixed.
Kim Whitling, Franklinville — 2nd Best Innovative Quilt - machined.
Kim Whitling, Franklinville — Best Pieced Quilt.
Natalie Oakes, Little Valley — Best Collection of horses Intermediate.
Natalie Oakes, Little Valley — Best of Show Intermediate Art.
Karly Cornwell, Machias — Best Primary Art.
Karly Cornwell, Machias — Best Primary Nature Collection.
Karly Cornwell, Machias — Best Primary McDonalds Happy Meal Toys.
Karly Cornwell, Machias — Best Collection of Beanie Babies.
Karly Cornwell, Machias — Best of Show Primary Art.
Clara Cornwell, Machias — Best Elementary Craft.
Clara Cornwell, Machias — Best Elementary nature Collection.
Clara Cornwell, Machias — Best Teddy Bear Collection Elementary.
Brennan Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Jr. Bread.
Rosemary Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Drawing.
Connor Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Jr. Cake.
Connor Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Intermediate Craft.
Connor Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Intermediate Woodwork.
Connor Isaacson, Jamestown — Best Picture of Family Dog Jr.
Adeline Wright, Randolph — Best Jr. Porch Box.
Adeline Wright, Randolph — Best Jr. Ceramics.
Kelley Liskow, Randolph — Best Maple Syrup.
Kira Ambrose, Little Valley — 2nd Best Intermediate Craft.
Michelle Parker, Little Valley — Best Crocheted Childrens Garment.
Michelle Parker, Little Valley — Best Crochet Infant Entry.
Pat Raby, Gowanda — Best Childrens Garment.
Darlene Mills, Limestone — Best of Show Adult Art.
Darlene Mills, Limestone — Best Painting.
Emma Boutelle, Kennedy — Best Relish.
Emma Boutelle, Kennedy —Best Canned Vegetable.
Emma Boutelle, Kennedy — Best Herb Garden.
Bruce Chapman, East Otto — Best Globe Onions.
Suzanne Mager, Little Valley — Best Hand Knit Adult Garment.
Suzanne Mager, Little Valley — Best Adult Garment.
Kristina Farner, Collins — Best Color Enlarged Entry.
Claudia Youmans, South Dayton — Best Hand Embroidered Pillowcases.
Claudia Youmans, South Dayton — Best Buffet Set or Runner.
Rozie Hollis, Erie, Pa. — Best Collection of Stuffed Animals.
Gilbert Clark Farm, Ellicottville — Best Extracted Honey.
Elleanor Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Jr. Collection of Post Cards.
Audrey Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Intermediate Nature Collection.
Audrey Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Painting.
Kelsey Feldbauer, Great Valley — Best of Show Jr. Photography.
Kelsey Feldbauer, Great Valley — Best Jr. Color Snapshot Collage.
Jessica Csati, Buffalo — Best Handbag/Accessory.
Jessica Csati, Buffalo — Best Crocheted Adult Garment.
Susan Avery, Great Valley — Best Bedspread or Comforter.
Susan Avery, Great Valley — Best Rug.
Riley Palmer, Randolph —Best Entry in Jr. Needlework.
Riley Palmer, Randolph — Best Jr. Quilt.
Riley Palmer, Randolph — Best Shell Collection Jr..
Riley Palmer, Randolph — Best Jr. Nature Collection.
Riley Palmer, Randolph — Best Painting.
Riley Palmer, Randolph — Best Jr. Photography Snapshot.
Mary Jane Finch, Allegany — 2nd Best Woodwork Entry.
Mary Jane Finch, Allegany — Best Craft Entry.
Rachel Chamberlain, Salamanca — Best of Show Photography.
A & M Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Birds & Bees Jr.
A & M Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Jr. Mini Arrangement.
A & M Meacham-Williams, Ellicottville — Best Jr. Arrangement.