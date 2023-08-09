County Fair Domestic Building competition winners announced

Winners in the 180th Cattaraugus County Fair Domestic Building exhibits have been announced including quilts like this one.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Winners in competition in the Cattaraugus County Fair Domestic Building were announced by fair officials.

They include:

Best Infant Accessory

— Sherry Charlesworth

Best Adult Hobby Collection

— Ashley Charlesworth

2nd Best Toll House Cookie

— Linda Dewey

Best Bar Cookie

— Linda Dewey

Best Wall Hanging

— Kay Ross-Doberstein

Best Bedspread or Comforter

— Kay Ross-Doberstein

Best Canned Fruit

— Marcia Stang

Best in Jellies, Jams, Marmalades

— Marcia Stang

Best Gladioli

— Marcia Stang

2nd Best Cut Flowers

— Marcia Stang

Best in Grain/Seed

— Karl Stang

Best Roughage Exhibit

— Karl Stang

Best Peppers

— Karl Stang

Best Slicing Cucumbers

— Karl Stang

Best Collection of Vegetables

— Karl Stang

Best Buttercup Squash

— Karl Stang

Best B&W Snapshot

-Danielle Shea

Best Garlic

— Nell Fellows

Best Needlework Picture

— Nell Fellows

2nd Best Decorative Painting

— Nell Fellows

Best Entry in Needlework

— Grand Prize — Nell Fellows

Best Counted Cross Stitch Picture

— Nell Fellows

Best in Digital Photography

— Courtney Debolt

Best Chocolate Cake

— Dorothy Very

Best Blueberry Muffin

— Dorothy Very

Best No Bake Cookie

— Dorothy Very

Best Mini Arrangement

— Dorothy Very

Best Begonia

— Dorothy Very

Best Coleus

— Dorothy Very

Best Arrangement

— Dorothy Very

Most Outstanding Geranium

— Dorothy Very

2nd Best Arrangement

— Dorothy Very

Best Piece of Antique Jewelry

— Dorothy Very

Best Ephemera Item

— Dorothy Very

Best Picture of Family Dog

— Dorothy Very

Best Adult Collection of Buttons

— Dorothy Very

2nd Best Adult Cow Collection

— Dorothy Very

Best Adult Shells Collection

— Dorothy Very

Best Adult Collection of Comic Books

— Dorothy Very

2nd Best Adult Hobby Collection

— Dorothy Very

Best Crocheted Children’s Garment

— Cathy Viereck

Best Children’s Garment

— Cathy Viereck

Best Plate of Tubers

— Brian Schrantz

Best Market Package

— Brian Schrantz

Best Decorative Adult Painting

— Carolyn Ruper

Best of Show Professional Art

— Carolyn Ruper

Best of Show Adult Art

— Carolyn Ruper

Most Delicious Candy

— Vicky Bedell

Best Antique Piece of Cut Glass

— Vicky Bedell

Most interesting Antique

— Vicky Bedell

Best Antique Pressed Glass

— Vicky Bedell

Most Outstanding Adult Arts & Crafts

— Vicky Bedell

Best Rose in a Vase

— Melissa Schrantz

Best Centerpiece, Small

— Laura Land

Best Quilted Potholder

— Laura Land

Best Antique Tools

— Laura Land

Best Coffeecake

— Dorothy Stoll

2nd Best Potted Plant

— Dorothy Stolly

Best Cactus

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Potted Plant

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Crocheted Doll Clothes

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Tablecloth

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Piece Antique Carnival Glass

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Etched Glass

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Piece of Eartherware/China

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Piece of Silver

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Craft Entry

— Dorothy Stoll

Best Wall Hanging w/Silk Flower

— Mallory Little

Best B/W Photo

— Katrina Schrantz

3rd Best Arrangement

— Karen Taft

Best Quilted Wall Hanging

— Sandy Blood

Best Centerpiece, Large

— Sandy Blood

2nd Best Innovative Quilt

— Sandy Blood

Most Appealing Quilt

— Sandy Blood

Best Toll House Cookie

— Tom Vogan

Best Innovative Quilt

— Nancy Kroog

Best Potted Geranium

— Shirley Crosby

Best Lilies

— Shirley Crosby

Best Porch Box

— Shirley Crosby

Best Arrangement

— B/W — Shirley Crosby

Best Mellow Yellow Arrangement

— Shirley Crosby

Best Exhibit of Daisies

— Shirley Crosby

Most Unique porch box

— Shirley Crosby

Best Mixed Bouquet

— Shirley Crosby

Best Innovative Quilt —

Susan Scharf

Best Apple Pie

— Amy Fleming

Best Pie

— Amy Fleming

Best Adult Cow Collection

— Brianna Campbell

Best Collection of Animals

— Brianna Campbell

Best Intermediate Nature Collection

— Kayden McClure

Best Rug

— Cindy Loretto

2nd Best Jr. Potted Plant

— Jack Golden

Best Elementary Hot Wheel Collection

— Jack Golden

Best Collection of Scale Miniatures

— Jack Golden

Best Elementary Photograph

— Jack Golden

Best Elementary Photograph Color

— Jack Golden

Best Color Entry

— Jack Golden

Best Elementary Lego Creation

— Jack Golden

2nd Best Jellies, Jams, Marmalades

— Crystal Duffy

Best Daisies Arrangement

— Madison Frentz

Best My Vacation Arrangement

— Madison Frentz

2nd Best Elementary Craft

— Amelia Savidge

Best Elementary Collection of Horses

— Amelia Savidge

Best Jr. No Bake Cookies

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Junior Muffins

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Tasting Jr. Cookie

— Leah Olejniczak

Best in Jellies, Jams, Marmalades

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Garment

— Leah Olejniczak

Most Interesting Jr. Craft

— Leah Olejniczak

2nd Best Jr. Craft

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Craft

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Teddy Bear collection

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Collection of Snowmen

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Collection of Postcards

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Collection of Beanie Babies

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Drawing

— Leah Olejniczak

Best of Show Jr. Photography

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Photography Snapshot B/W

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Photography Snapshot Color

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Jr. Color Snapshot Collage

— Leah Olejniczak

Best Entry in Biscuit or Roll

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Adult Garment

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Sewn Doll Clothes

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Pillow Cases

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Antique Metal Item

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Hand Embroidered Pillowcases

— Nancy Olejniczak Best Adult Collection of Thimbles — Nancy Olejniczak

Best Adult Holiday Collection

— Nancy Olejniczak

Best Mixed Bouquet

— Makayla Frentz

Best Geranium

— Makayla Frentz

Best Begonia

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. My Vacation

— Makayla Frentz

2nd Best Jr. Arrangement

— Makayla Frentz

Best Cut Jr. Flowers

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. Potted Plant

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. Mini Arrangement

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. Daisy

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. Lillies

— Makayla Frentz

Best Jr. Porch Box

— Makayla Frentz

2nd Best Jr. Porch Box

— Makayla Frentz

Best Fairy Garden

— Makayla Frentz

2nd Best Jr. Cut Flowers

— Makayla Frentz

Best of Show in Quilts

— Bette Cole

Best Collection of Beanie Babies Elem

— Karly Cornwall

2nd Best Elem Art Entry

— Karly Cornwall

2nd Best Collection of Stuff Animals

— Karly Cornwall

Best Collection of Stuffed Animals

— Clara Cornwall

Best Elementary Nature Collection

— Clara Cornwall

Best Teddy Bear Collection Elementary

— Clara Cornwall

Best of Show Elementary Art

— Clara Cornwall

Best Jr. Accessory

— Rosemary Isaacson

Best Jr. Cake

— Connor Isaacson

Best Picture of Family Dog

— Connor Isaacson

Best Overall Ceramics

— Jeanne Matteson

2nd Best Overall Ceramics

— Jeanne Matteson

Best Antique Glass collection

— Jeanne Matteson

Best Maple Syrup

— Kelly Liskow

Best Relish

— Kelly Liskow 2nd Best Hand Knitted Garment — Kelly Liskow

Best Hand Knitted Adult Garment

— Kelly Liskow

Best Pieced Quilt

— Judy Dalton

Best Crochet Infant Entry

— Michelle Parker

2nd Best Afghan

— Michelle Parker

2nd Best Crocheted Childrens Garment

— Michelle Parker

Best of Show Photography

— Rich Rumfola

Best Drawing

— Annalisa Krug

Best Painting

— Annalisa Krug

Best of Show Intermediate Art

— Annalisa Krug

Best Jr. Color

— Oliver Tupper

Best Color Enlarged Entry

— Bethany Pendl

Best Painting

— Darlene Mills

Best Canned Pickles

— Emma Boutelle

Best Herb Garden

— Emma Boutelle

Best Globe Onions

— Bruce Chapman

Best Primary Woodwork

— Rozie Hollis

Best primary craft

— Rozie Hollis

Best Collection of Horses

— Rozie Hollis

Best Teddy Bear Collection

— Rozie Hollis

Best Collection of Beanie Babies

— Rozie Hollis

Best Collection of Stuffed Animals

— Rozie Hollis

Best Afghan

— Jesse Csati

Best Crocheted Adult Garment

— Jesse Csati

Best Handbag/Accessory

— Jesse Csati

Best Painting

— Ruth Benson

Best Drawing

— Ruth Benson

Best Canned Vegetable

— Jennifer VanDusen

Best Extracted Honey

— Beth Czajkowski

2nd Best Adult Craft

— Marilyn Cline

Best Jr. Wall Hanging

— Evelyn Alianello

Best Elementary Craft

— Evelyn Alianello

Best Primary Nature Collection

— Kwinn Cornwall

Best Jr. Arrangement

— Mia Taft

Best Tasting Cookie

— Katelyn Stoll

Best Yeast Bread

— Katelyn Stoll

Best Zinnias

— Katelyn Stoll

Best of Show color snapshot

— Katelyn Stoll

2nd Best Primary Woodwork

— Esmond Stoll

Most Unusual Primary Woodwork

— Esmond Stoll

2nd Best Primary Craft

— Esmond Stoll

Best Antique Salt/Pepper collection

— Allison Napier

Best Animal Carving

— Allison Napier

Best Adult Nature Collection

— Allison Napier

Best of Show primary Art

— Evelyn Ludwig

Best of Show Antique

— Kathleen Hasselberg

Best Painting

— Tullah Hasselberg

Best of Show Jr. Art

— Tullah Hasselberg

Best cut Flowers

— Mary Charlesworth

Best Buffet Set or Runner

— Lori Previty

Best Pillow

— Irene Printup

Best Enlarged B&W — Heather Curtis

