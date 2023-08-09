LITTLE VALLEY — Winners in competition in the Cattaraugus County Fair Domestic Building were announced by fair officials.
They include:
Best Infant Accessory
— Sherry Charlesworth
Best Adult Hobby Collection
— Ashley Charlesworth
2nd Best Toll House Cookie
— Linda Dewey
Best Bar Cookie
— Linda Dewey
Best Wall Hanging
— Kay Ross-Doberstein
Best Bedspread or Comforter
— Kay Ross-Doberstein
Best Canned Fruit
— Marcia Stang
Best in Jellies, Jams, Marmalades
— Marcia Stang
Best Gladioli
— Marcia Stang
2nd Best Cut Flowers
— Marcia Stang
Best in Grain/Seed
— Karl Stang
Best Roughage Exhibit
— Karl Stang
Best Peppers
— Karl Stang
Best Slicing Cucumbers
— Karl Stang
Best Collection of Vegetables
— Karl Stang
Best Buttercup Squash
— Karl Stang
Best B&W Snapshot
-Danielle Shea
Best Garlic
— Nell Fellows
Best Needlework Picture
— Nell Fellows
2nd Best Decorative Painting
— Nell Fellows
Best Entry in Needlework
— Grand Prize — Nell Fellows
Best Counted Cross Stitch Picture
— Nell Fellows
Best in Digital Photography
— Courtney Debolt
Best Chocolate Cake
— Dorothy Very
Best Blueberry Muffin
— Dorothy Very
Best No Bake Cookie
— Dorothy Very
Best Mini Arrangement
— Dorothy Very
Best Begonia
— Dorothy Very
Best Coleus
— Dorothy Very
Best Arrangement
— Dorothy Very
Most Outstanding Geranium
— Dorothy Very
2nd Best Arrangement
— Dorothy Very
Best Piece of Antique Jewelry
— Dorothy Very
Best Ephemera Item
— Dorothy Very
Best Picture of Family Dog
— Dorothy Very
Best Adult Collection of Buttons
— Dorothy Very
2nd Best Adult Cow Collection
— Dorothy Very
Best Adult Shells Collection
— Dorothy Very
Best Adult Collection of Comic Books
— Dorothy Very
2nd Best Adult Hobby Collection
— Dorothy Very
Best Crocheted Children’s Garment
— Cathy Viereck
Best Children’s Garment
— Cathy Viereck
Best Plate of Tubers
— Brian Schrantz
Best Market Package
— Brian Schrantz
Best Decorative Adult Painting
— Carolyn Ruper
Best of Show Professional Art
— Carolyn Ruper
Best of Show Adult Art
— Carolyn Ruper
Most Delicious Candy
— Vicky Bedell
Best Antique Piece of Cut Glass
— Vicky Bedell
Most interesting Antique
— Vicky Bedell
Best Antique Pressed Glass
— Vicky Bedell
Most Outstanding Adult Arts & Crafts
— Vicky Bedell
Best Rose in a Vase
— Melissa Schrantz
Best Centerpiece, Small
— Laura Land
Best Quilted Potholder
— Laura Land
Best Antique Tools
— Laura Land
Best Coffeecake
— Dorothy Stoll
2nd Best Potted Plant
— Dorothy Stolly
Best Cactus
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Potted Plant
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Crocheted Doll Clothes
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Tablecloth
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Piece Antique Carnival Glass
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Etched Glass
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Piece of Eartherware/China
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Piece of Silver
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Craft Entry
— Dorothy Stoll
Best Wall Hanging w/Silk Flower
— Mallory Little
Best B/W Photo
— Katrina Schrantz
3rd Best Arrangement
— Karen Taft
Best Quilted Wall Hanging
— Sandy Blood
Best Centerpiece, Large
— Sandy Blood
2nd Best Innovative Quilt
— Sandy Blood
Most Appealing Quilt
— Sandy Blood
Best Toll House Cookie
— Tom Vogan
Best Innovative Quilt
— Nancy Kroog
Best Potted Geranium
— Shirley Crosby
Best Lilies
— Shirley Crosby
Best Porch Box
— Shirley Crosby
Best Arrangement
— B/W — Shirley Crosby
Best Mellow Yellow Arrangement
— Shirley Crosby
Best Exhibit of Daisies
— Shirley Crosby
Most Unique porch box
— Shirley Crosby
Best Mixed Bouquet
— Shirley Crosby
Best Innovative Quilt —
Susan Scharf
Best Apple Pie
— Amy Fleming
Best Pie
— Amy Fleming
Best Adult Cow Collection
— Brianna Campbell
Best Collection of Animals
— Brianna Campbell
Best Intermediate Nature Collection
— Kayden McClure
Best Rug
— Cindy Loretto
2nd Best Jr. Potted Plant
— Jack Golden
Best Elementary Hot Wheel Collection
— Jack Golden
Best Collection of Scale Miniatures
— Jack Golden
Best Elementary Photograph
— Jack Golden
Best Elementary Photograph Color
— Jack Golden
Best Color Entry
— Jack Golden
Best Elementary Lego Creation
— Jack Golden
2nd Best Jellies, Jams, Marmalades
— Crystal Duffy
Best Daisies Arrangement
— Madison Frentz
Best My Vacation Arrangement
— Madison Frentz
2nd Best Elementary Craft
— Amelia Savidge
Best Elementary Collection of Horses
— Amelia Savidge
Best Jr. No Bake Cookies
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Junior Muffins
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Tasting Jr. Cookie
— Leah Olejniczak
Best in Jellies, Jams, Marmalades
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Garment
— Leah Olejniczak
Most Interesting Jr. Craft
— Leah Olejniczak
2nd Best Jr. Craft
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Craft
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Teddy Bear collection
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Collection of Snowmen
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Collection of Postcards
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Collection of Beanie Babies
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Drawing
— Leah Olejniczak
Best of Show Jr. Photography
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Photography Snapshot B/W
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Photography Snapshot Color
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Jr. Color Snapshot Collage
— Leah Olejniczak
Best Entry in Biscuit or Roll
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Adult Garment
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Sewn Doll Clothes
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Pillow Cases
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Antique Metal Item
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Hand Embroidered Pillowcases
— Nancy Olejniczak Best Adult Collection of Thimbles — Nancy Olejniczak
Best Adult Holiday Collection
— Nancy Olejniczak
Best Mixed Bouquet
— Makayla Frentz
Best Geranium
— Makayla Frentz
Best Begonia
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. My Vacation
— Makayla Frentz
2nd Best Jr. Arrangement
— Makayla Frentz
Best Cut Jr. Flowers
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. Potted Plant
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. Mini Arrangement
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. Daisy
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. Lillies
— Makayla Frentz
Best Jr. Porch Box
— Makayla Frentz
2nd Best Jr. Porch Box
— Makayla Frentz
Best Fairy Garden
— Makayla Frentz
2nd Best Jr. Cut Flowers
— Makayla Frentz
Best of Show in Quilts
— Bette Cole
Best Collection of Beanie Babies Elem
— Karly Cornwall
2nd Best Elem Art Entry
— Karly Cornwall
2nd Best Collection of Stuff Animals
— Karly Cornwall
Best Collection of Stuffed Animals
— Clara Cornwall
Best Elementary Nature Collection
— Clara Cornwall
Best Teddy Bear Collection Elementary
— Clara Cornwall
Best of Show Elementary Art
— Clara Cornwall
Best Jr. Accessory
— Rosemary Isaacson
Best Jr. Cake
— Connor Isaacson
Best Picture of Family Dog
— Connor Isaacson
Best Overall Ceramics
— Jeanne Matteson
2nd Best Overall Ceramics
— Jeanne Matteson
Best Antique Glass collection
— Jeanne Matteson
Best Maple Syrup
— Kelly Liskow
Best Relish
— Kelly Liskow 2nd Best Hand Knitted Garment — Kelly Liskow
Best Hand Knitted Adult Garment
— Kelly Liskow
Best Pieced Quilt
— Judy Dalton
Best Crochet Infant Entry
— Michelle Parker
2nd Best Afghan
— Michelle Parker
2nd Best Crocheted Childrens Garment
— Michelle Parker
Best of Show Photography
— Rich Rumfola
Best Drawing
— Annalisa Krug
Best Painting
— Annalisa Krug
Best of Show Intermediate Art
— Annalisa Krug
Best Jr. Color
— Oliver Tupper
Best Color Enlarged Entry
— Bethany Pendl
Best Painting
— Darlene Mills
Best Canned Pickles
— Emma Boutelle
Best Herb Garden
— Emma Boutelle
Best Globe Onions
— Bruce Chapman
Best Primary Woodwork
— Rozie Hollis
Best primary craft
— Rozie Hollis
Best Collection of Horses
— Rozie Hollis
Best Teddy Bear Collection
— Rozie Hollis
Best Collection of Beanie Babies
— Rozie Hollis
Best Collection of Stuffed Animals
— Rozie Hollis
Best Afghan
— Jesse Csati
Best Crocheted Adult Garment
— Jesse Csati
Best Handbag/Accessory
— Jesse Csati
Best Painting
— Ruth Benson
Best Drawing
— Ruth Benson
Best Canned Vegetable
— Jennifer VanDusen
Best Extracted Honey
— Beth Czajkowski
2nd Best Adult Craft
— Marilyn Cline
Best Jr. Wall Hanging
— Evelyn Alianello
Best Elementary Craft
— Evelyn Alianello
Best Primary Nature Collection
— Kwinn Cornwall
Best Jr. Arrangement
— Mia Taft
Best Tasting Cookie
— Katelyn Stoll
Best Yeast Bread
— Katelyn Stoll
Best Zinnias
— Katelyn Stoll
Best of Show color snapshot
— Katelyn Stoll
2nd Best Primary Woodwork
— Esmond Stoll
Most Unusual Primary Woodwork
— Esmond Stoll
2nd Best Primary Craft
— Esmond Stoll
Best Antique Salt/Pepper collection
— Allison Napier
Best Animal Carving
— Allison Napier
Best Adult Nature Collection
— Allison Napier
Best of Show primary Art
— Evelyn Ludwig
Best of Show Antique
— Kathleen Hasselberg
Best Painting
— Tullah Hasselberg
Best of Show Jr. Art
— Tullah Hasselberg
Best cut Flowers
— Mary Charlesworth
Best Buffet Set or Runner
— Lori Previty
Best Pillow
— Irene Printup
Best Enlarged B&W — Heather Curtis