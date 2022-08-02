LITTLE VALLEY — Tuesday’s Swine Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair picked market-class hogs and rated their young owners’ showmanship skills.
On day three of this year’s 179th Cattaraugus County Fair the 4-H livestock judging ring was where the action was.
When showing off their hogs’ best traits before judge Jason Corey of Painted Post, the hogs often got away from their handlers. They would sprint across the ring toward the exit, where volunteers waited to push them back. Their owners wanted as much time in front of the judge as possible.
The reason is that market class animals often bring more during the fair’s annual animal auction, which starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.
All eyes were on the hogs selected for grand champion market hog, reserve champion, highly commendable market hog and commendable market hog. The goat show was held Monday. Coming up on Wednesday is the open sheep show, followed Thursday by the Junior Department and Dairy Steer Show and the Open Beef Show on Friday.
Eric Clayson, Cattaraugus County 4-H Livestock Committee chairman, is looking forward to this year’s market class auction on Saturday. The auction will be both in person and online again this year, something which originated during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Photos of the animals in the auction will be online Friday at 5:30 p.m. at www.petersonauction.com, said Clayson. “They can look at the animals and start planning their bids,” he said.
There are 195 animals registered for the animal auction. They include: 25 lambs, 24 pairs of chickens, 27 turkeys, 28 beef and steers, two pens of rabbits, nine goats, 71 hogs and numerous pigs. He expects the auction to go on for more than four hours.
“We’ll start in the dairy ring, then move to the livestock ring,” Clayson said. “It’s a great fair,” said Clayson, who has been participating in 4-H for more than 30 years.
Cattaraugus County legislators will tour the fair and have a meal at the 4-H Snack Shack on Wednesday. State Sen. George Borrello is also scheduled to tour the county fair on Wednesday and on Saturday, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli will visit.
Monday night’s demolition derby was widely viewed from the grandstand. Winners are:
Pro Stock (Large) 1. Tommy Henderson, Perrysburg. 2. Nate Smith, Sheridan. 3. Tyler Laurie, Sinclairville. Mad Dog — Brett Kolassa, Fredonia.
Wire Class — Compact — Heat 1 1. James Graser, East Otto. 2. Craig Bedell, Little Valley. 3. Ken Harvey, Cattaraugus. Wire Class — Compact — Heat 2
1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley. 2. Levi Weaver, Great Valley. 3. Jeremy Henderson, Perrysburg.
Wire Class — Large 1. Wayne Clemens, Fredonia. 2. Todd Ellman, Dunkirk. 3. Ryan Perry, Dunkirk. Mad Dog — David Blackman, Ripley.
Pro Stock (Compact) 1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley. 2. Devin Huber, Little Valley. 3. James Graser, East Otto. Mad Dog — Craig Bedell, Little Valley.
1980’s & Newer 1. Travis Wright, Randolph. 2. Jacob Lewczyk, Lancaster. 3. Brandin Olson, Salamanca. Mad Dog — Jacob Lewczyk, Lancaster.Tonight’s grandstand entertainment is the soldout Walker Hayes in concert. There are still grandstand tickets for Thursday’s Travis Tritt concert. The track is sold out.
The rest of this week’s county fair schedule follows:
THURSDAY 9 a.m. — Junior Department Beef and Dairy Steer Show. 1 p.m. — Midway opens. 7:30 p.m. — Travis Tritt in concert.
FRIDAY
9 a.m. — Open Beef Show. 10 a.m. — All Breed Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway opens 1:30 p.m. — Championship Livestock Showmanship. 6 p.m. — Monster Truck Pit Party. 7:30 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
SATURDAY