LITTLE VALLEY — Tuesday’s Swine Show at the Cattaraugus County Fair picked market-class hogs and rated their young owners’ showmanship skills.

On day three of this year’s 179th Cattaraugus County Fair the 4-H livestock judging ring was where the action was.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social