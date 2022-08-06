LITTLE VALLEY — Going into the last day today, the 2022 Cattaraugus County Fair could hit the 100,000 attendance mark for a second year in a row.
Weather has been good throughout fair week, which started Sunday and ends tonight at 9:30 with fireworks. There were a few raindrops Thursday and storms threatened on Friday, but the fair has been rain-free for the most part.
One Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society director didn’t want to speculate on attendance on Friday. “It’s been very good,” said Wayne Ried. “The demolition derby was very good on Monday. Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, did much better than expected on Tuesday.”
Wednesday’s Walker Hayes concert was sold out weeks after it was announced and Travis Tritt did very well Thursday night with a sold-out track and many seats sold in the grandstand.
Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally entertained the grandstand and pit party Friday night and is scheduled to perform again today at noon. Tickets may be purchased online at www.etix.com or at the fair office. Tonight’s grandstand entertainment is the Big Rig Truck Pull.
Friday’s livestock judging centered on the Open Beef Show and All Breed Horse Show.
The 4-H Market Class Animal Auction kicks off at 1:30 p.m. today. The auction is being held both in-person at the fairgrounds and online at www.petersonauction.com
The most significant award was Friday’s Supreme Female, which includes a $1,000 prize and a trip to the state fair to compete for the statewide crown.
The winner was Katryna Jennings of Mansfield, who was showing a 1,200-pound Black Angus called Peyton, owned by Alysa Williams.
Judge Phil Trowbridge spoke well of the quality of the cattle in the judging ring as well as the showmanship of the exhibitors in the Open Beef Show.
Thursday’s results include:
Master Showmanship Contest 1st — Alysa Williams 2nd — Tim Blesy 3rd — Quinn Pence 4th — Emma Veros 5th — Renee Uberty 6th — Jenna Smyczynski 7th — Kyra Pence 8th — Matthew Blesy 9th — Justin Maul 10th — Isaac Dechow
Beef — Showmanship Grand Champion: Alysa Williams Reserve Champion: Katryna Jennings Highly Commendable — Easton Pence Commendable — Nick Beaver Market Grand Champion — Alysa Williams Reserve Champion — Nick Beaver Highly Commendable — Alyssa West Commendable — Easton Pence Breeding Supreme Female — Jacob Atwater Reserve Supreme Female — Katryna Jennings Supreme Bull — Jacob Atwater Reserve Supreme Bull — Harleigh May
Dairy Steer — Showmanship Grand Champion — Matthew Blesy Reserve Champion — Tim Blesy Highly Commendable — Daniel Stang Commendable: — Ezra Estus
Market Grand Champion — Brett Blesy Reserve Champion — Estella Estus Highly Commendable — Matthew Blesy Commendable — Ezra Estus
Feeder Calves 1st — Brett Blesy 2nd — Daniel Stang 3rd — Blake Hill 4th — Noah Greenawalt 5th — Alli Greenawalt 6th — John Kratts
Open Class Holstein Show — Junior Calf Neckers Farm, Falconer Neckers Farm, Falconer Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca Madelyn Foster, Randolph Paisley Ruble, Randolph Juleah Britton, Lawtons Tim Blesy, Springville Peyton Britton, Lawtons KL-Deco Farm, Randolph KL-Deco Farm, Randolph KL-Deco Farm, Randolph Gary Dechow, Randolph
Intermediate Calf Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca Jase Rublee, Salamanca Neckers Farm, Falconer Tim Blesy, Springville Gary Dechow, Randolph
Senior Calf Olivia Shawley, Randolph Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca Juleah Britton, Lawtons
Summer Yearling Neckers Farm, Falconer Jack and Carolyn Herman, South Dayton
Junior Yearling Daniel Lewis, Rexville Addyson Shawley, Randolph Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca Ethan Boutelle, Kennedy
Intermediate Yearling Blake Hill, Cattaraugus Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca
Senior Yearling Katelyn Storer, Randolph
Junior — Best Three Females
Addyson Shawley, Randolph Neckers Farm, Falconer Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca
Junior Champion Olivia Shawley, Randolph
Reserve Junior Champion Neckers Farm, Falconer
Junior — Two-Year-Old Olivia Shawley, Randolph Neckers Farm, Falconer Tim Blesy, Springville Jack/Carolyn Herman, South Dayton
Senior — Two-Year-Old Neckers Farm, Falconer
Junior — Three-Year-Old Erin-Kine Holsteins, Salamanca Neckers Farm, Falconer
Senior — Three-Year-Old Neckers Farm, Falconer Gary Dechow, Randolph
Cow — 4-Year-Old Gary Dechow, Randolph Neckers Farm, Falconer Gary Dechow, Randolph
Cow — 5-Year-Old Neckers Farm, Falconer Neckers Farm, Falconer
Aged Cow Gary Dechow, Randolph Neckers Farm, Falconer Senior/Grand Champion — Olivia Shawley, Randolph Reserve Senior/Reserve Grand Champion — Neckers Farm, Falconer
Senior — Best Three Females Neckers Farm, Falconer — Dairy Herd, Dam/Daughter, Produce of Dam, Exhibitors Herd.
DEMOLITION DERBY results from Monday are:
Pro Stock — Large 1. — Tommy Henderson, Perrysburg 2. — Nate Smith, Sheridan 3. — Tyler Laurie, Sinclairville Mad Dog — Brett Kolassa, Fredonia
Wire Class — CompactHeat 1 1. James Graser, East Otto 2. Craig Bedell, Little Valley 3. Ken Harvey, Cattaraugus
Wire Class — CompactHeat 2 1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley. 2. Levi Weaver, Great Valley. 3. Jeremy Henderson, Perrysburg.
Wire Class — Large 1. Wayne Clemens, Fredonia 2. Todd Ellman, Dunkirk 3. Ryan Perry, Dunkirk Mad Dog — David Blackman, Ripley
Pro Stock — Compact 1. Craig Bedell, Little Valley 2. Devin Huber, Little Valley 3. James Graser, East Otto Mad Dog — Craig Bedell, Little Valley.
1980s & Newer 1. Travis Wright, Randolph 2. Jacob Lewczyk, Lancaster 3. Brandin Olson, Salamanca Mad Dog — Jacob Lewczyk, Lancaster
TODAY’S FAIR SCHEDULE 8 a.m. — Open Class Colored BreedsDairy Show 10 a.m. — All Breeds Horse Show 1 p.m. — Midway Opens 1:30 p.m. — Market Class Animal Auction Noon — Monster Truck Pit Party 1 p.m. — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally 6:30 p.m. — Big Rig Truck Pull 9:30 p.m. — Fireworks