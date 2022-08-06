LITTLE VALLEY — Going into the last day today, the 2022 Cattaraugus County Fair could hit the 100,000 attendance mark for a second year in a row.

Weather has been good throughout fair week, which started Sunday and ends tonight at 9:30 with fireworks. There were a few raindrops Thursday and storms threatened on Friday, but the fair has been rain-free for the most part.

