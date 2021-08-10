Cattaraugus County Fair 4-H Horse Show, other results

Participants in one of the 4-H horse shows at the Cattaraugus County Fair last week wait results of the judging.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County 4-H Horse Show results from last week have been announced by 4-H officials.

Saddle Seat

Walk/Trot 7-11

Grand Champion — Gracelynn Lutes, Olean.

Walk/Trot 8-11

Reserve Champion — Abby Long, Randolph.

Walk/Trot 12 & up —

Iree O’Dell McGonigle, Olean.

Novice Grand Champion — Krystal White, Little Valley.

Novice Reserve Champion — Bernice Butcher, Little Valley.

Senior Grand Champion — Kendyl Rogers, Portville.

Senior Reserve Champion — Lindsey Kolb, Allegany.

Junior Grand Champion — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.

Junior Reserve Champion — Jessica McCune, Cherry Creek.

Grand Champion Pony — Hayden Kolb, Allegany.

Reserve Champion Pony — Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus.

Quadrille Team — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry; Sydney Smith, Little Valley; Olivia Knab, Great Valley, and Harper Smith, Little Valley.

Drill Team — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry; Sydney Smith, Little Valley: Olivia Knab, Great Valley; Harper Smith, Little Valley; Aryanna Sears, Little Valley; Sierra Smith, Little Valley; Abigail Kujawa and Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus, and Tea Fuller, Little Valley.

Dressage

Training Level Test 1 Junior — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.

1st Level Test 1 High Point — Olivia Knab, Great Valley.

Training Level Test 2 Junior — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.

1st Level Test 2 High Point — Sydney Smith, Little Valley.

Training Level Test 1 Senior — Brenna Mentley. Cattaraugus.

Musical Freestyle Junior — Karina Duerr, East Otto.

Training Level Test 2 Senior — Sydney Smith, Little Valley

Musical Freestyle Senior — Olivia Knab, Great Valley

Basic Level Test 1 Senior — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry.

Musical Freestyle Western — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry.

Driving

Grand Champion Pony — Harper Smith, Little Valley.

Grand Champion Senior — Sydney Smith, Little Valley.

Reserve Champion Pony — Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus.

Reserve Champion Senior — Abigail Pitts, Randolph.

Poultry Show

Market Chickens

Grand Champion, Khloe Duffy.

Reserve Champion — Kendra Dechow.

Highly Commendable — Kayla Dechow.

Commendable, Zack Burrell.

Market Turkeys

Grand Champion — Tyyetta Herman.

Reserve Champion — Elisa King.

Highly Commendable — Trinity Herman.

Commendable — Wyatt Shields.

Showmanship

Grand Champion — Daniel Stang.

Reserve Champion — Zach Burrell.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...