Cattaraugus County Fair 4-H Horse Show, other results

LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County 4-H Horse Show results from last week have been announced by 4-H officials.
Saddle Seat
Walk/Trot 7-11
Grand Champion — Gracelynn Lutes, Olean.
Walk/Trot 8-11
Reserve Champion — Abby Long, Randolph.
Walk/Trot 12 & up —
Iree O’Dell McGonigle, Olean.
Novice Grand Champion — Krystal White, Little Valley.
Novice Reserve Champion — Bernice Butcher, Little Valley.
Senior Grand Champion — Kendyl Rogers, Portville.
Senior Reserve Champion — Lindsey Kolb, Allegany.
Junior Grand Champion — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.
Junior Reserve Champion — Jessica McCune, Cherry Creek.
Grand Champion Pony — Hayden Kolb, Allegany.
Reserve Champion Pony — Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus.
Quadrille Team — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry; Sydney Smith, Little Valley; Olivia Knab, Great Valley, and Harper Smith, Little Valley.
Drill Team — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry; Sydney Smith, Little Valley: Olivia Knab, Great Valley; Harper Smith, Little Valley; Aryanna Sears, Little Valley; Sierra Smith, Little Valley; Abigail Kujawa and Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus, and Tea Fuller, Little Valley.
Dressage
Training Level Test 1 Junior — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.
1st Level Test 1 High Point — Olivia Knab, Great Valley.
Training Level Test 2 Junior — Tea Fuller, Little Valley.
1st Level Test 2 High Point — Sydney Smith, Little Valley.
Training Level Test 1 Senior — Brenna Mentley. Cattaraugus.
Musical Freestyle Junior — Karina Duerr, East Otto.
Training Level Test 2 Senior — Sydney Smith, Little Valley
Musical Freestyle Senior — Olivia Knab, Great Valley
Basic Level Test 1 Senior — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry.
Musical Freestyle Western — Eliza Schrantz, Gerry.
Driving
Grand Champion Pony — Harper Smith, Little Valley.
Grand Champion Senior — Sydney Smith, Little Valley.
Reserve Champion Pony — Brenna Mentley, Cattaraugus.
Reserve Champion Senior — Abigail Pitts, Randolph.
Poultry Show
Market Chickens
Grand Champion, Khloe Duffy.
Reserve Champion — Kendra Dechow.
Highly Commendable — Kayla Dechow.
Commendable, Zack Burrell.
Market Turkeys
Grand Champion — Tyyetta Herman.
Reserve Champion — Elisa King.
Highly Commendable — Trinity Herman.
Commendable — Wyatt Shields.
Showmanship
Grand Champion — Daniel Stang.
Reserve Champion — Zach Burrell.