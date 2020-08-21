LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County homeowners may want to look into getting a mulching lawn mower or starting a compost pile for yard wastes.
The provisions in the proposed new fee schedule county lawmakers are considering include charges of $1.50 per 15-gallon bag and $5 per cubic yard for grass clippings and leaves at refuse transfer stations. Most residents who take a bag or two to the transfer station won’t notice any increase.
The yard waste lots at the closed Farwell landfill in Ischua and Five Points in Mansfield will be closed. Residents could dump yard wastes for free at the sites. Even with video surveillance, Public Works officials were unable to control disposal of logs and other debris at the yard waste sites by commercial services.
Last year, it cost the county more than $80,000 to grind piles of yard waste, logs and stumps from commercial services that had been disposed of at the yard waste yards.
Earlier this year, Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich Jr., R-Delevan, named a subcommittee to draw up proposed changes to close a $600,000 deficit in the Solid Waste Division.
The proposed local law was approved by members of the Public Works Committee, but was held up in the Finance Committee over a $15 fee for flat-screen televisions and the sizes of large garbage bags.
In order to get it signed out of committee in order to vote to set a public hearing Sept. 9, Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr agreed to the changes after consulting with members of the Public Works subcommittee.
“I understand it’s a service, but we’re losing $1 million a year,” Burr said.
Legislator David Koch, D-Salamanca, the Legislature minority leader, said he didn’t think disposal of flat-screen TVs should cost $15, the same as an old CRT computer screen. It was pointed out that the county paid $30,000 to dispose of electronics last year.
Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, asked for garbage bag capacities to be revised slightly before he’d vote for the local law. Marsh proposed bags 1-16 gallons at $1.50; 17-35 gallons, $3; 36-48 gallons, $4.50; and 49-65 gallons, $6.
Other disposal fees are: uncompacted solid waste, $20 per cubic yard; $70 per ton for construction and demolition debris and miscellaneous bulky items; $5 per chair; $5 per propane tank; $15 for CRT; $10 for a couch, box spring and mattress; $20 for a sleeper sofa; $10 for carpet roll, and $15 for an appliance containing freon.
Other fees include: Passenger tires to 21 inches, $3; $15 for passenger tires on rim; $8 for agricultural and industrial; $6 for large truck; $2 per ply for oversize tires, and $200 per ton.
The public hearing and local law were approved by the Finance Committee and county lawmakers will decide next week whether to set the public hearing for Sept. 9.
Since County Legislature meetings are still closed to the public under a local executive order, the public may still comment at the public hearing that will be held via telephone. The phone number to dial to speak at the public hearing will be published before the meeting and listed on the county website.
Public Works Commissioner Kathleen Ellis reported the U.S. Corps of Engineers had warned that the level of the Allegheny Reservoir may dip below summer pool before Labor Day, which could mean the end of the boating season at the county-operated Onoville said Marina.
“It is a possibility,” Ellis said of closing early. The reservoir has dropped 6 feet over the past week and stands at 1,325 feet
In another issue raised in the Public Works Committee, Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, urged the county to help prepare a list of sites for solar farms. Snyder is also a member of the Industrial Development Agency, which has approved tax breaks for solar projects worth millions of dollars.
“We should have a list of properties where they want to build solar on,” Snyder told the committee. He suggested the Olean Municipal Airport in Ischua as a possible site, but said towns could realize another source of revenue from solar farms.
Developers make a payment in lieu of taxes on the solar farms based on $6,000 per megawatt. The payment is split between the county, school district and city or town where the solar farm is located.
Legislature Minority Leader David Koch, D-Salamanca, said the county’s Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board has expressed concern that the growing number of solar farms are located on what had been farmland.
