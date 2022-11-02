LITTLE VALLEY — A record $27.1 million capital plan was proposed Wednesday for Cattaraugus County’s 2023 road, bridge and culvert program.
In addition to $23.1 million for specified road, bridge and culvert projects, County Administrator Jack Searles said he added $4 million for projects to be decided by county legislators.
Those funds will probably fund private contractor road paving projects, but nothing has been decided, since legislators were getting their first look at the capital proposal.
Searles said the funds would stay in the general fund until they were approved for each project. The bridge program totals $3.3 million, the culvert program $4.1 million and the road program $15.6 million.
The capital plan includes another $6.7 million for buildings and grounds projects, bringing the total capital plan to $33,391,220.
The $23.1 million in projects includes $13.2 million where funds are already available, leaving $7.1 million to be raised. Of that amount, $3.2 million would be borrowed by bonding or BANs.
Under buildings and grounds, $2.1 million for renovations at the County Center in Little Valley, $911,000 for renovations at the Olean Office Building, $1.6 million for Onoville Marina and $1.1 million for dam repairs.
The county administrator proposed borrowing nearly $3.29 million through the sale of bonds, but said the county treasurer expects to issue bond anticipation notes, or BANs, to cover the financing of the capital plan.
More than $2.7 million in American Recovery Act funding will go toward renovations at the County Center in Little Valley and Onoville Marina. Nearly $1 million left over from previous projects also ended up as revenue.
The county will use $3.4 million from its Consolidated Highway Improvement Plan (CHIPs) funding, $957,241 from PAVE NY, $611,996 from the state’s Extreme Weather Recovery funding and $638,161 from the state’s Pave Our Potholes program.
Searles explained the funding mechanisms for the capital projects at a joint meeting of the county legislature’s Finance and Public Works committees.
“This is a robust program with a lot included,” Searles told county lawmakers. “It’s a monster spreadsheet.”
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, said after the meeting he was pleased with the record amount of funding in the proposed capital plan.
“The roads are definitely in need of it,” Helmich said. “We tried to manage the money to use the best we can.” There is no shortage of road projects for the additional $4 million Searles proposed.
Searles is scheduled to unveil the proposed 2023 county budget next Wednesday.