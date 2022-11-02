LITTLE VALLEY — A record $27.1 million capital plan was proposed Wednesday for Cattaraugus County’s 2023 road, bridge and culvert program.

In addition to $23.1 million for specified road, bridge and culvert projects, County Administrator Jack Searles said he added $4 million for projects to be decided by county legislators.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social