OLEAN — In light of polio cases in New York state, the Cattaraugus County Health Department will use a zip code database of residents vaccinated for polio to help focus on communities with low vaccination rates.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, told members of the Board of Health on Wednesday that cases of polio last month in Rockland and Orange counties were discovered from wastewater tests — much like the way health officials are tracking coronavirus cases.
A Rockland County man was diagnosed with the poliovirus in mid-July. By late August, 13 more Rockland County residents and eight from Orange County were diagnosed with the poliovirus, Watkins said. Many cases are without symptoms, but can still spread the virus.
“Most of us are vaccinated against polio,” Watkins said. The state Department of Health has issued vaccination rates by zip code. “Anything above 80% is ideal,” he said. “Below 70% is alarming.” South Dayton, Cattaraugus and Conewango Valley all had rates below 60%. All three have significant Amish populations, which generally shun vaccinations.
The Olean and Allegany zip codes reported 80%-90% vaccination rates, while Portville, Salamanca and Gowanda zip codes had rates between 90% and 100%. There was no data for a swath of the county from the towns of Carrollton to West Valley.
Cattaraugus County’s overall polio vaccination rate is 78%, Watkins said. “We’d like to get that above 80%,” he added. “The unvaccinated remain at risk.”
He said it was interesting that we are still talking about polio in New York state at this time, as high vaccination rates have meant few cases in recent decades.
“Nobody should have to go through this,” Ray Jordan, a Health Department sanitation supervisor, who suffered polio as a child, told the board. Jordan said he was crippled and still walks with a slight limp. He credits his mother and siblings for helping him through his rehabilitation.
Jordan urged parents to get their children vaccinated for polio if they have not already done so. “I’ve been very blessed when I see how other people have suffered,” he added. “Get your child vaccinated.”
The state has polio vaccination rates for 19 of the 36 zip codes in the county. They are:
• 14009 — 91.3%.
• 14030 — 85.7%.
• 14042 — 86.3%.
• 14070 — 90.5%.
• 14081 — 89.2%.
• 14138 — 36.4%.
• 14141 — 91.2%.
• 14706 — 89.3%.
• 14719 60%.
• 14726 — 8.7%
• 14727 — 86.3%.
• 14737 — 73%.
• 14738 — 85.7%.
• 14747 — 80%.
• 14755 — 77.3%.
• 14760 — 85.9%.
• 14770 — 92.3%
• 14772 — 75%.
• 14779 — 94.2%.
ADDRESSING ANOTHER serious health issue, fentanyl overdoses of county residents, Watkins said the county is ahead of 2021 in terms of overdoses that led to death.
TherE have been 14 confirmed fentanyl deaths so far in 2022, with investigations in two other suspected overdose deaths pending. That compares to 13 fentanyl deaths in 2021 overall, he said.
“That is an alarming number of deaths for a medium-size county,” Watkins said, noting that most deaths this year have been in the Olean area. Last year, the overdose deaths were concentrated in the Olean, Salamanca and Gowanda areas.
Just as alarming, Watkins said, is the lack of followup crisis services for those county residents participating in local addiction programs, both outpatient and residential. For example, he said, there are 40 county residents who must go to Buffalo every day for methadone treatment.
Watkins said he spoke recently with the state health commissioner, Dr. Mary T. Bassett, asking for help in making up for the disparity in local treatment options.
He is also pushing for the Council on Addiction Recovery Services to expand its programming to include more followup crisis services.
Funding for these expanded services could come from the county’s share of Opioid Settlement funding, Watkins said.
WATKINS SAID the health department is reaching out to the gay mens’ community, which is most affected by the monkeypox outbreak, to make sure they know a vaccine is available.
Many of the cases involve men having sex with men, although the virus can be spread by skin-to-skin contact including kissing and hugging and by touching bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox virus.
WITH A NEW bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available, Watkins said the health department has placed its remaining supply of the initial Moderna and Pfizer booster shots back in the freezer.
The new booster, authorized earlier this week by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contains an addition to the original COVID-19 vaccines that targets the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Watkins said.
Future clinics will feature the new boosters, which are also widely available in local pharmacies.
The new boosters should reduce the number of COVID-19 cases locally which include people who have been vaccinated and boosted.
The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are able to subvert the vaccine, although the vaccine and original boosters were successful in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. The new boosters are manufactured to block BA.4 and BA.5.
The board of health also rejected an appeal by Theresa Dechow of Cattaraugus, who last month was fined $2,000 for not submitting proof of vaccination and refusing to say where dogs involved in a biting incident of a deputy were buried after they had been destroyed.
The deputy was forced to undergo a series of rabies shots because it could not be determined if the dogs were vaccinated or had rabies. Dechow did not attend a hearing on the matter.