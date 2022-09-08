County eyes boosting its polio vaccination rates

Cattaraugus County Health Department officials say low polio vaccination rates in some towns put unvaccinated in danger in the present polio outbreak in the state.

 Cattaraugus County Health Department

OLEAN — In light of polio cases in New York state, the Cattaraugus County Health Department will use a zip code database of residents vaccinated for polio to help focus on communities with low vaccination rates.

Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county's public health director, told members of the Board of Health on Wednesday that cases of polio last month in Rockland and Orange counties were discovered from wastewater tests — much like the way health officials are tracking coronavirus cases.

