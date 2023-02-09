LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers authorized application Wednesday for up to $10 million in federal funding to expand the county’s trail system.

Legislators Frank Higgins, R-Olean, and Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, sponsored the resolution seeking funding for the Cattaraugus County Southern Tier Trails Project.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social