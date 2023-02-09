LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers authorized application Wednesday for up to $10 million in federal funding to expand the county’s trail system.
Legislators Frank Higgins, R-Olean, and Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, sponsored the resolution seeking funding for the Cattaraugus County Southern Tier Trails Project.
Federal funding is available through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equality (RAISE) Program.
Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, was authorized to sign the grant application. The program is 100% federally funded.
The Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism plans to use any grant funding to plan, prepare and design the Cattaraugus County Southern Tier Trails Project.
A 2021 GoBike study for the Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism proposed a multipurpose trail connecting Buffalo with Hinsdale.
The Erie-Cattaraugus Rail Trail from Orchard Park to Ashford will carry the trail over the Zoar Valley Gorge via an existing railroad bridge. From there it will wind south to Ellicottville and Salamanca before heading east toward Allegany, Olean and Hinsdale.
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan and Vice Chairman Donald Benson, R-Allegany sponsored another resolution seeking $6 million federal RAISE grant to reconstruct 1,800 feet of the Forty Road and reconstruction of Persia Bridge No. 6.
The county’s share of the project would be $1.2 million.
Legislators also approved a resolution setting $1,449,029 as the target level for casino receipts in 2023. That is the amount of revenue lost in property taxes with the sale of property in the City of Salamanca on the Allegany Territory to a member of the tax-exempt Seneca Nation.
The resolution, approved unanimously, was sponsored by Finance Committee Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
Any balance in the account above the target amount will be transferred to the Economic development Committed Fund Balance Account.
The resolution calls for any projects undertaken with the excess funding should help provide a meaningful increase in assessed property value, increase employment and attract new business.
County Administrator Jack Searles said after the meeting that the excess casino revenue would otherwise have gone into the general fund.
Helmich and Benson co-sponsored another resolution authorizing application for up to $1.5 million in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grant Program.
The grant would be used to replace the current inefficient recycling infrastructure and equipment for the collection and handling of recycled materials. No county matching funds are required.
Legislators adjourned in memory of Stanley J. Bishop, a retired civil engineer who worked in the Public Works Department from 1989 to 2011.
He also served as a member of the Seneca Trail RC&D Council, Cattaraugus County Water Quality Council and the Cattaraugus County Envirothon Committee.
Bishop, 74, of Salamanca, died Jan. 23, at Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.