LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County appears to be moving toward establishing a Family Justice Center to deal with domestic violence involving children and adults.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman told Cattaraugus County lawmakers on Wednesday her office had applied for a $50,000 grant to begin planning for the center. A non-profit corporation has been established with a board of directors that includes former state Sen. Catharine M. Young, former Supreme Court Judge Jeremiah J. Moriarty and Colleen Young, president of the Bank of Cattaraugus.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio has been a supporter of the county establishing such a center, which aids survivors of domestic and gender-based violence and their children. Centers elsewhere in New York are connected to organizations that provide case management, economic empowerment, counseling and civil and criminal legal assistance.
“The assemblyman thought it was doable in our county,” Rieman told the County Legislature’s Operations/Public Safety Committee.
“You haven’t found a place yet?” asked Dick Klancer, R-Gowanda, the committee chairman.
“That’s right,” replied Rieman. “We just incorporated last year.”
The Department of Social Services has applied for a $500,000 grant to help move the program along, but hasn’t heard whether the grant will be approved.
This is just a beginning phase, Rieman said. The board of directors would have to settle on an executive director to run the new program.
“It’s not going to cost the county anything,” Rieman said. “I’m hoping for other grant funds.”
One legislator said it seemed like the program would cost millions and he didn’t think the county was ready to take it on financially.
The district attorney assured committee members that additional grants would be needed to fully implement the program.
The Public Works Committee also approved a road/bridge swap with the town of Mansfield. The county will deed 3.17 miles of Dublin Road to the town in return for two bridges on Jersey Hollow Road and Kent Road that are in need of replacement.
Engineering director Bill Fox said cost to the county to pave Dublin Road is about $1.3 million. The cost of the new bridges is about $1.1 million. The $200,000 difference will go to the Town of Mansfield to use toward fixing the road.