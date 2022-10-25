LITTLE VALLEY — Early voting in the 2022 general election will begin Saturday and run through Sunday, Nov. 6.
Cattaraugus County Election Commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler remind voters that there will be two early voting sites serving the county — one in Little Valley and one in Olean.
Both can each serve voters from any of the county’s 55 election districts and are accessible to voters with physical disabilities.
The Board of Elections office at 207 Rock City Street — the former Little Valley Elementary School — and the Magnano Room in the Cutco Building at the Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College are early voting sites.
Hours for both sites are:
Oct. 29 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oct. 30 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 5 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 6 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sample ballots for each election district, as well as explanations of ballot proposals, will be available at the Early Voting sites.
To be eligible to vote at Early Voting or Elections Day, a voter must have been registered by Oct. 14.
All registered voters may vote early. Persons who vote during the early voting period, are not eligible to vote on Election Day or on a subsequent day of early voting.