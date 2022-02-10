LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers agreed Wednesday to spin off the Buildings and Grounds Division from the Public Works Department and appointed a director for the new department.
Two public hearings were held, at which no one spoke: One created the Department of Public Works without the Buildings and Grounds Division and the second created the new Buildings and Grounds Department.
A third resolution named James E. Adsit to the post of Buildings and Grounds director at a $3,115 biweekly salary for a four-year term. An account clerk-typist post was created for the new department and 20 Public Works employees were transferred to Buildings and Grounds.
Kathlen Ellis remains commissioner of the Public Works Department, which will focus on roads and bridges and the Refuse Division.
Legislators also approved an agreement with its part time employees union members for a 15% increase this year and no additional increases through 2026. Prior to the increase, several positions will get a $1 per hour boost including: food service worker, transfer station operator, cleaner, leisure time activities worker and aide, agins service aide, motor vehicle aide and site manager.
In addition, part-time registered nurses will be paid $31.30 per hour through 2026, licensed practical nurses $27.60, and nursing assistants $21.53.
The Part-Time Employees Union is part of Local 805 of CSEA Local 1000 AFSCME/AFL-CIO.
The county legislators voted to vehemently oppose a bill by Sen. Tim Kennedy to reorganize Western New York Off Track Betting’s Board of Directors.
The proposal would have Cattaraugus County sharing one representative with Orleans and Oswego counties. The county is currently represented by Mark Burr of Gowanda.
WNYOTB operates Batavia Downs, several betting parlors across the region and mobile betting.
Another resolution approved by legislators would direct the Cattaraugus County Department of Emergency Services to accept $102,407 from the state Homeland Security Department for planning for terrorism and catastrophic events and $34,143 to the Sheriff’s Office to support terrorism prevention efforts.
A contract between the Cattaraugus County Community Services Board and Directions In Independent Living for a Veterans Peer-to-Peer Support Pilot Group was also approved.