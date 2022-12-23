Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Lake effect snow and strong winds expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in most persistent snows. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a flash freeze today. From this afternoon through most of the weekend, very strong winds, lake effect snow, and blowing snow will produce localized blizzard conditions. Wind chills as cold as 24 below zero tonight. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. Greatest snowfall amounts will be across far northern and western Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, and northwestern Wyoming county. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend will be extremely difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and numerous power outages. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 24 below zero can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&