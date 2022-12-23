Cattaraugus County Public Works Department employees spent the past few days getting ready for the storm predicted to hit this holiday weekend.
Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties were under a winter storm warning from 10 a.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
While most of Cattaraugus County should escape the 1 to 3 feet of snow predicted for Erie County and three other counties to the north, there could be be some brutal weather later today, Saturday and Sunday.
County DPW crews were preparing for rain, freezing rain, snow, wind, blowing snow, whiteouts and downed trees and power lines.
“We’re ready for all of the above,” said operations manager Scott Andrews on Thursday.
“All our facilities are stocked full of salt and sand,” Andrews said. “We’ve got 32 trucks all saddled up and ready to go. We’ve checked our chain saws, fuel systems and generators.” Backup generators at the highway barns make sure that the fuel systems can operate.
Besides a highway barn at the DPW Facility off Route 242 in Little Valley (formerly Five Points), there are highway barns in Allegany, Franklinville, West Valley, Markhams and Randolph.
There are 60 employees — drivers and road section supervisors — that are charged with maintaining the 385 miles of county roads in 32 towns, Andrews said.
It looks like many of them will be working at one time or another this holiday weekend. “The workforce is pretty good about coming in when we call,” he said. “We’ll have drivers at all barns.”
During the week, the county DPW has two shifts — 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. “If we need to, we can keep the second shift until midnight,” Andrews said.
“If people can stay home, they definitely should stay home,” Andrews advised. “There are going to be whiteout conditions. It’s safer not to be on the road.”
Andrews said if supervisors decide drivers can’t get out and maintain the roads under blizzard conditions, “We’ll wait for a break in the weather.”
He also asked motorists to “give the plows a good distance when you see flashing lights. They are big trucks and they have blind spots.”
Like state plows there is only a driver in the trucks, watching the road and operating plow and wing controls.
At the Allegany Barn on North Seventh Street at Buffalo Road, road section supervisor Buzz Phearsdorf said the salt and sand barn just got an additional 240 tons of salt to be prepared for the weekend storm. The Allegany DPW crews maintain up to 68 lane miles including Chapel Hill in Allegany and Humphrey and hills around Hinsdale.
Phearsdorf said he’s most concerned about the freeze bomb when the rain turns over to snow sometime this morning. Then the wind and blowing snow.
“The wind can take down the trees and power lines. Then we have to wait for them to be cleared,” he said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for all of New York in advance of the winter weather system forecast to bring a mixed bag of hazards across the state continuing through Monday.
Lake-effect snow is expected to impact areas along lakes Erie and Ontario beginning tonight and continuing into Monday, with total snow accumulations forecast to reach up to 3 feet.
”With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering travelling for the holidays to do so before Friday or after Sunday to stay safe,” Hochul said.
Today and continuing into Saturday morning, much of the state is expected to see strong winds up to 60 mph or more as temperatures will drop quickly and significantly, by more than 35 degrees in some regions, causing flash freezing, below zero wind chills and icy road conditions.
Winds today and Saturday will be strong enough to cause downed trees and power lines.