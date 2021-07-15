CATTARAUGUS — The Tannery Road bridge over a branch of the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek remains closed due to cracks in the foundation of the structure.
The cracks, which range from a half inch up to 2 inches, were discovered last fall after the bridge was completed and the roadway paved. Shifting soils which amounted to a microslide were blamed for the cracks.
The $2.1 million bridge was constructed by Edbauer Construction, West Seneca. Just before the foundation was to be poured last summer, a flash flood hit the site, destroying the footers and cutting into the banks. The steel forms for the concrete were destroyed by rocks carried by the floodwaters.
After removing and replacing the forms, the concrete foundation was poured. The pre-cast concrete sections of the culvert were installed after the foundation had cured. The site was backfilled and the roadway paved before the cracks appeared.
The first thing engineers proposed to do to slow and perhaps stop the cracks was to place 400 tons of limestone boulders at the downstream base of the structure. The weight of the boulders appears to have slowed the expansion of the cracks by slowing the microslide.
Bill Fox, Cattaraugus County Public Works director of Engineering, said Tuesday the bridge remains closed as engineers monitor the cracks every two weeks.
“I’m concerned about the long term stability of the structure,” Fox told the Times Herald. “I’m not concerned about the structure failing in a dramatic or catastrophic fashion.”
The base of the structure includes a step-down floor to take some of the power out of the water flow. The footing is a 35-foot by 90-foot slab of concrete. It has cracked through the slab in two places.
Pre-cast sections of concrete fit together to provide the opening carrying water through the structure. This part of the structure has not been affected.
“We’re hoping to have it open by the end of the year,” Fox said of the bridge. “We want to make sure we’re taking the right steps. Right now we want to monitor it to see if there is any additional movement.” Monitoring devices have been installed on the structure to measure the movement of the cracks.
Additional test borings have been done around the structure to help determine underground movement of soils and how that is affecting the structure.
Fox said while the movement of the cracks has slowed, they do not always move in the same direction.
“The intent is to come up with a fix for the bridge,” Fox said. The bridge may open before the fix is attempted, but engineers need more measurements to help determine what is going on in the soils beneath the structure.
“We talked about placing more boulders at the base of the structure,” said Fox, who had expected greater movement of the cracks over the winter and spring. The boulders were credited with slowing the expansion of the cracks.
Among the other “fixes” under consideration are to lighten the load on the bridge by lowering the profile of the road by removing soil and replacing it with lighter material, Fox explained.
The soils at the site include a lot of clay, which is believed to be contributing to the movement and the cracks in the floor of the culvert. The soils were studied extensively before design and construction because of concerns over clay at the site.
At one point during the design, the cost of the bridge was approaching $4 million and legislators pulled the plug on the expensive bridge. After more studies, the design was changed and the cost was cut in half, which resulted in it being put back on the list.
The bridge it replaced was built in 1926 and consisted of three galvanized steel pipes, a series of steps on the downstream side to dissipate the force of the water and lessen the chance of soil slides, which are common in the area.
“We’re going to continue to measure the movement and do survey work” before coming up with a plan to remedy the cracks, Fox said. He expects the bridge to open — possibly before the remedy for the movement is undertaken.