OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Dairy Ambassador and her team will help celebrate Dairy Month at Tops Market in Olean Sunday.
Dairy Ambassador Olivia Shawley and her team will be at Tops Market Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for giveaways, chocolate milk samples and answering questions about milk’s nutrition and life on the farm.
“Tops Markets is a strong supporter of local dairy farmers and dairy promotion programs,” said Olivia said. “Our team is looking forward to interacting with Tops customers and sampling delicious chocolate milk.”
Milk offers a unique and powerful combination of 13 essential nutrients, like vitamin A, vitamin D, zinc, selenium and protein that are essential to a healthy immune system. Olivia said. It’s a nutritional bargain.
The New York State Dairy Ambassador program is funded by New York dairy farmers, through their checkoff promotion dollars and administered through American Dairy Association North East.
The program’s goal is to develop youth advocates for the dairy industry. The program aims to build critical professional skills and confidence of young individuals who are passionate about the dairy industry.