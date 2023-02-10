Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed 2023 budget contains changes to bail reforms enacted over the past few years.
The changes include more judicial discretion in setting bail, adding factors judges can use when setting bail for bailable offenses and closing discovery loopholes.
Judges would also be allowed to set bail for gun charges.
The proposed state budget contains $65 million for discovery issues including coordination, technology, expanded storage capabilities, and administrative support. Another $25 million was proposed for pretrial services including alternatives to incarceration, court attendance monitoring and mental health and substance abuse referrals.
Hochul’s proposed changes to the earlier bail reform comes after a particularly close gubernatorial race against former Rep. Lee Zeldin, who hammered the governor on crime and the cashless bail reforms.
Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Thursday she’s afraid the state legislature won’t approve the measures advocated by the governor. “The governor’s tweeks would help, but I’m not confident that any of it would get passed.”
The tweaks, Rieman said, “are not enough, but you take what you can get.”
The New York State Association of District Attorneys put out a statement last week welcoming the governor’s proposed changes to earlier bail reform. Like Rieman, other district attorneys across the state are not expecting the changes to be approved by the state legislature.
“It would be helpful, but I’m not really optimistic the governor’s changes will be approved,” the district attorney said.
Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb said, “Any changes whatsoever that results in giving judges more discretion (on bail) is moving in the right direction.”
The sheriff noted that “nothing has happened yet. The governor is talking about revisiting some of the issues.” The biggest issue still seems to be the “least restrictive” means of getting a defendant to appear in court. Bail is not meant to be restrictive, but it is meant to ensure that a defendant appears in court.
Whitcomb said some of the first changes in discovery under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo “were concerning at first because they were sweeping changes. It was time consuming and expensive. No bail is unfortunate and needs some modification.”
Whitcomb said there have been “a handful of incidents in the county that could have or should have been prevented, in my opinion.” He did not specify any particular cases.
The bail reforms to date have resulted in some defendants missing court dates, the sheriff said. It’s not until someone misses multiple court dates that a warrant is issued. Even then, they may not be subject to bail — even when they are already on probation.
“I would embrace any restrictions to bail reform the governor has suggested,” Whitcomb said. ”I would be surprised if she is successful.”
Olean Police Chief Ron Richardson said his department has noticed an increase in the number of repeat offenders since the bail laws were changes a few years ago.
“I wish the judges had more discretion on serious crimes,” Richardson said. “When you have people continue to commit crimes like petit larceny even when they are awaiting trial, something needs to change. I think the judges’ hands are still tied.”
The chief said, “I’d like to see repeat offenders have to post bail.
Olean Mayor William Aiello, a former long-serving police officer, on Thursday thanked the governor for pushing changes. ”I think it’s a good start to take a look at the total bail package.”
Giving judges discretion to set bail or not is a good thing. The mayor said. “As we move forward, I look forward to seeing discussions on both sides of the aisle. I’m happy the governor is recommending changes.”
Both State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, have criticized the governor for not seeking the total repeal of the cashless bail law.