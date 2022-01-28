OLEAN — Cattaraugus County on Friday reported one of its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the Omicron variant gripped the county earlier this month.
It appears to be evidence of the long-awaited plateauing of the coronavirus local health officials have hoped for after a long month of rising cases.
The 120 residents who tested positive pushed the number of cases up by more than 4,500. There have now been a total of 16,345 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.
So far, it is more than twice the previous record month — November 2021 — when there were 1,978 cases. There are still three days to go in the month. The most cases ever reported in one day was 285 on Jan. 19.
There have been 23 deaths from COVID-19 complications so far in January. In February 2021 there were a record 30 COVID-19 deaths of county residents.
In the seven days ending Friday, the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker showed 633 new cases, a 26% decline over the previous week. The number of cases was 831.6 per 100,000, a drop of about 300 over the past week. The seven-day average positivity in the county was 18.9%. There have also been 10 deaths in the period and 27 new hospital admissions.
The CDC also reports 58% of county residents over age five are fully vaccinated.
Seventy-nine of the new cases on Friday were men and 41 were women. Men now represent a total of 7,799 of the cases and 8,546 have been women.
Forty-eight of the new cases were people who had been vaccinated, while 72 people were unvaccinated.
The health department, which is no longer contact tracing positive cases, is following 504 active cases.
There were 64 new cases reported in the southeast part of the county on Friday, now totaling 7,602 cases.
Twenty-four cases were from the southwest where there have now been 3,208 cases, 18 in the northeast where there have been 3,247 cases and 14 in the northwest where there have been 2,274 cases.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/ Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.