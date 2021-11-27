OLEAN — Cattaraugus County crossed the 10,000 COVID-19 case milestone on Thanksgiving.
Another 103 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday, the health department reported. There were 50 new cases on Thanksgiving, bringing the total number of residents diagnosed with the coronavirus since March 2020 to 10,001. Fifty-three new cases on Friday upped the total to 10,054.
There have been 173 deaths from COVID-19 since the first recorded in the county on April 23, 2020. The latest two deaths occurred on Wednesday, a 53-year-old woman and 67-year-old man.
November is both the deadliest month and the one with the most cases. There have been 34 deaths and 1,741 cases so far this month. The 30 deaths in February 2021 and 1,427 cases in December 2020 were the former pandemic records.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, said the daily positivity on Friday was 18.8%, while the seven-day rolling average was 12.1%. There are 61.1% of the 18 and older population and 51.6% of the entire population who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. By the numbers, of the roughly 76,000 residents in the county, 35,015 people have completed their vaccine series and 39,666 people have received at least one vaccine dose.
The state Health Department’s COVID-19 Tracker shows Cattaraugus County 12.1% seven-day rolling average of positivity was the fourth highest in the state behind Washington County with 12.6%, Lewis County with 12.5% and Wyoming County at 12.3%.
Western New York counties have an average 9.76 % positivity, third in the state behind the Mohawk Valley (9.77%) and the Finger Lakes (8.56%).
The southwest corner of the county reported the highest two-day number of positive COVID-19 tests, 45. The total number of cases reported in the southwest is now 1,986.
In the southwest, there were 26 new cases for a total of 4,825, or 48 percent of all cases reported in the county. There were 17 new cases in the northwest for a total of 1,851 and the northwest had 5 new cashews for a total of 1,392.
Fifty-six of the new cases were women, who now represent 5,318 cases, and 47 of the cases were men, who now have a total of 4,736 cases.
The health department said 51 county residents were hospitalized with COVID0-19 on Friday, three more than on Wednesday. The health department is also overseeing 618 active cases and 744 in contact quarantine.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials are monitoring cases for the newly discovered Omicron variant from South Africa which is even more transmissible than the delta variant, which is fueling New York’s latest surge.
“I want to remind New Yorkers to continue taking the precautionary steps we know reduce the spread of this deadly virus: wear a mask in indoor public places, use proper hand hygiene, get tested, and stay home when sick,” Hochul said.
“The vaccine also remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and this news further emphasizes the need for each of us to get vaccinated and get the booster if you’re fully vaccinated,” the governor said.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10