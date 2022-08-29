OLEAN — Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Monday, pushing the total in August above 700 cases.
The steady rise in the number of cases this month also moved the county from a low community level to a medium level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The 65 cases reported Saturday, Sunday and Monday brought to 720 the number of county residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus this month. The total number of residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 2020 stands at 21,933.
There have also been five deaths of residents this month, bringing the total since April 2020 to 261.
The CDC COVID-19 Data Tracker show for the past seven days the county has an average rate of 145.8 cases per 100,000 residents.
The seven-day average positivity for the period ending Aug. 23 was 17.8%, up 1.89% from the prior seven-day period.
The CDC said there were 128 cases for the seven-day period through Aug. 25, a rate of 168.216 per 100,000, up 40.6% from the prior seven-day period.
The COVID-19 hospital admissions over the same period was 14.7 per 100,000.
The CDC recommends people stay up to date on their vaccinations, get tested if they have symptoms and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The CDC also recommends wearing a mask on public transportation. Also, “you may choose to wear a mask at any time as an added precaution to protect yourself and others.”
Those people who are at high risk of severe illness from the virus should also consider wearing a mask indoors in public places, the CDC says.
Since the start of the pandemic, 11,428 women and 10,501 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
The southeastern part of the county continues to lead other areas in the number of residents who have had COVID-19 with 10,082 cases.
The southwest follows with 4,383 cases, the northeast with 4,349 cases and the northwest with 3,119 cases.