OLEAN — Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Cattaraugus County Health Department Monday, pushing the total in August above 700 cases.

The steady rise in the number of cases this month also moved the county from a low community level to a medium level by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

