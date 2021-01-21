LITTLE VALLEY — A South Dayton man pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, a class E felony, in Cattaraugus County Court on Tuesday.
Joseph Thuman, 23, pleaded to superior court information before Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz.
The incident occurred Jan. 1, 2020, in the town of Dayton, when Thuman, being 21 years old or more, had sex with someone less than 17 years old. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
A Salamanca man, Jordan Harrison, 21, also pleaded guilty to aggravated family offense, a class E felony. The incident occurred Feb. 28 in the city of Salamanca, when Harrison committed an offense against a member of the same household. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
Ploetz also accepted a guilty plea from Dustin Gerbauer, 31, of Machias, to second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony. The incident occurred Sept. 15 in the town of Lyndon, when the defendant attempted to injure someone with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
Patrick C. Shearer, 49, of Hinsdale pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class E felony, to satisfy a pending indictment. The incident occurred Nov. 30, 2019, in the town of Allegany, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while his ability was impaired by drugs or alcohol. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)