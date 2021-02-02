LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday to 1½ to 3 years in state prison for attempted weapons possession.
Travis Martin, 30, of Salamanca was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz as a predicate felon, or repeat offender, said District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
Martin was convicted of attempted third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a machete, a class E felony. The incident occurred Aug. 5 in the city of Salamanca when he possessed the machete.
A Buffalo man who pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine in the city of Salamanca on Nov. 6, 2019, was sentenced to three years’ probation.
The district attorney said Jaquan Owens, 29, was convicted of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia. The sentence will be served concurrent to charges he faces in Erie County.
Diamond Allen, 24, of Buffalo, was sentenced to time served for his conviction for fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree burglary.
The incidents occurred on April 3 and Oct. 15, 2019, in the city of Olean and town of Allegany, when the defendant, acting jointly and in concert with others, knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance and unlawfully and knowingly entered a dwelling.
Ploetz also accepted three guilty pleas.
Darryl M. Bernard, 26, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The incident occurred in late October 2017 in the town of Leon when the defendant damaged the property of another person and unlawfully remained in a building. Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.
Andrew J. Greinert, 30, of Gowanda, pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. The incident occurred on Dec. 23, 2019, in the town of Conewango when the defendant operated a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of 0.32 while knowing his privilege of operating a motor vehicle was suspended or revoked. Sentencing is scheduled for April 12.
Anthony Piscitelli, 28, of Salamanca, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by superior court information to attempted seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred Oct. 13 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance, Rieman said.
He was sentenced to six months in the county jail concurrent to his parole.
