LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to three years’ probation for his conviction of possession of stolen property.
Gregory Pellett, 47, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz for his conviction of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred July 29, 2021, in the city of Olean, when the defendant knowingly possessed stolen property valued at more than $1,000, with intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner.
Another Olean man, Patrick Hirliman 33, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on a charge of third-degree robbery, a class D felony.
The incident occurred Feb. 3, 2022 in the city of Olean, where the defendant forcibly stole property, according to the district attorney.
The matter has been adjourned for motions.