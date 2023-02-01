Judge's gavel
File photo

LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck woman was sentenced to three years’ probation and community service in Cattaraugus County Court Monday for driving while ability impaired by drugs and drug possession.

Samantha R. Ditcher, 24, of Kill Buck was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz on her conviction of driving while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to probation and 240 hours of community service.

