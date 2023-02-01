LITTLE VALLEY — A Kill Buck woman was sentenced to three years’ probation and community service in Cattaraugus County Court Monday for driving while ability impaired by drugs and drug possession.
Samantha R. Ditcher, 24, of Kill Buck was sentenced by Judge Ronald Ploetz on her conviction of driving while impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to probation and 240 hours of community service.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Ditcher was arrested on July 20, 2021 in the city of Salamanca when she operated a motor vehicle when her ability was impaired by the use of drugs.
A Salamanca man, Anthony J. Piscitelli, 30, pleaded not guilty to an indictment changing him with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass.
The alleged incident occurred Dec. 8 in the city of Salamanca; the defendant is charged with entering or remaining unlawfully in a building, with the alleged intent to commit a crime, and damaged property of another person in an amount exceeding $250. The case was adjourned for motions.
Casie E. Boyle, 38, of Salamanca, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with driving while ability impaired by the combination of drugs and alcohol, moving from lane unsafely, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and second-degree vehicular assault.
The alleged incident occurred July 10 in the town of Hinsdale, when the defendant allegedly operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while her ability was impaired by the combined use of alcohol and drugs. She allegedly operated such motor vehicle in a manner that caused serious physical injury to another person. The case was adjourned for motions.
Ploetz also heard four guilty pleas. They are:
Prince J. Foster, 19, no address listed, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny.
The incident occurred Oct. 7 in the city of Olean when the defendant stole property, a motor vehicle with a value that exceeded $100. Sentencing is set for Jan. 29, 2024, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court.
Michael J. Nesbit, 38, of Machias, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and petit larceny. The incidents occurred on May 7 in the town of Hinsdale and Sept. 29, 2021, in the town of Franklinville, when the defendant knowingly entered or remained unlawfully in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime and stole property. Sentencing is set for March 27.
Marvin G. Reveal, 40, of Auburn, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on Feb. 2, 2022, in the town of Little Valley when the defendant, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm a person in a facility. Sentencing is set for April 3.
Carlo J. Ruiz, 25, of Olean, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on or about and between June 18 and 19 in the town of Coldspring when the defendant acted jointly and in concert, each aiding and abetting the other and attempted to cause serious physical injury to another person. Sentencing is set for April 3.