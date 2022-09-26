Voting in Olean

Olean city voters cast their ballots at Bethany Lutheran Church on Nov. 3, 2020. One countywide contest — county clerk — of three Cattaraugus County elections will be on the ballot this November.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

The only countywide contest of three Cattaraugus County elections on the November ballot is for county clerk, pitting Acting Clerk Darrell T. Klute of Olean and Kristen M. Sledge-Whitcomb of Salamanca.

Klute, deputy to County Clerk Alan Bernstein, who resigned over the summer, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Sledge-Whitcomb is running on the Democratic line.

