The only countywide contest of three Cattaraugus County elections on the November ballot is for county clerk, pitting Acting Clerk Darrell T. Klute of Olean and Kristen M. Sledge-Whitcomb of Salamanca.
Klute, deputy to County Clerk Alan Bernstein, who resigned over the summer, is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Sledge-Whitcomb is running on the Democratic line.
Bernstein and Klute were elected on the Democratic line four years ago. Bernstein, then a Democrat, and Klute, who was not affiliated with any political party, re-registered as Republicans.
The other countywide elections, for county court judge and coroner, are uncontested.
County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz is running for re-election on the Republican and Conservative lines, as is Coroner Cleon W. Easton III.
There are several races in the city of Olean and Salamanca and in 12 towns, although many are uncontested.
The premier town race is in Farmersville and involves two candidates and the proposed Alle-Catt Wind Farm.
Farmersville Councilman Pamela Tilton is Democratic line for supervisor along with Melanie Louise Brown, who is on the Republican and Conservative lines. Tilton has generally favored the Alle-Catt Wind Farm and its benefits to the town, while Brown is a newcomer to town politics.
In the story, D=Democratic Party, R=Republican, C=Conservative, PP=People’s Party and WF=Working Families.
OLEAN
Ward 1 — Linda L. Witte, D, WF; Lawrence A. Bennion Jr., R.
Ward 3 — Clarissa E. Ivan, D; Jennifer L. Forney, R, and Strong Communities Party.
Ward 5 — John J. Crawford, D, WF.
SALAMANCA
Mayor — Sandra L. Magiera, D.
Ward 1 — John A. Hill, D.
Ward 2 — Kylee Johnson, D, PP; Susan Labuhn, Integrity.
Ward 3 — Barry A. Smith, R.
Ward 4 — Michael A. Reed, Integrity.
Ward 5 — Janet Koch, D.
CONEWANGO
Councilman — Aaron Fuller, R.
DAYTON
Clerk — Rachelle L. Cook, R, C.
FARMERSVILLE
Supervisor — Melanie Louise Brown, R, C.; Pamela J. Tilton, D.
Councilman — Thomas J. Callahan Jr., D; Douglas P. Seymour, R.
HUMPHREY
Justice — Erin L. Whitcomb, R.
ISCHUA
Justice — Mark A. Sage, R.
MANSFIELD
Councilman — Andrew J. Pascarella, R.
NAPOLI
Councilman — Harold S. Spengler, R.
OTTO
Councilman — Brenda S. Mallaber, D.
PERRYSBURG
Councilman — Randall Lynn Lachusse, R.
PERSIA
Justice — Mark D. Hebner, R.
RED HOUSE
Justice — Anne Marie Anderson, R.
Justice — Lance D. Anderson, R.
YORKSHIRE
Justice — Brenda L. Denk, R.