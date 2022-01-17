OLEAN — Cattaraugus County has reported more than 2,600 cases of COVID-19 in the first 17 days of 2022.
The 447 new cases reported since Friday brought the county total to 14,462 cases — including 2,624 since Jan. 1, which surpasses the monthly record of 1,978 recorded in November. There were 1,563 cases in December.
There have been no new deaths since Friday when an 80-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman became the 223rd and 224th victims of the coronavirus.
The sharp uptick in the number of cases being reported daily is blamed on the highly transmissive omicron variant and the county’s relatively low vaccination rate.
There were 107 cases reported on Saturday, 146 on Sunday and 194 on Monday, which included 54 cases detected by an at-home test kit. There have now been 561 cases detected by the home test kits.
The new cases reported Monday included 80 people who were fully vaccinated, while 114 were unvaccinated. Monday’s positivity was 25.9%.
Vaccinations have been found to start to wane around six months after a second shot. This prompted recommendations for booster shots for everyone, especially those over age 65 and those people with underlying health conditions.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said Monday that 54.% of the county population over age 5 have been fully vaccinated. The number of booster doses of vaccine administered in the county is not clear.
The county is no longer reporting hospitalizations. Nor is the county doing contact tracing with the high numbers. People testing positive are asked to alert their close contacts and check in on the county’s website at www.cattco.org.
The 447 new cases since Friday include 142 new cases in the northeast part of the county, which now has reported 2,863 cases since March 2020.
The southeast part of the county reported 121 new cases over the three days for a total of 6,700 cases, the most in the county. The northwest part of the county had 110 new cases for a total of 2,078 cases and the southwest had 74 new cases for a total of 2,821.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.