OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Board of Health voiced concerns Wednesday over the growing number of cannabis dispensaries on Seneca Nation territory.
Marijuana possession has been legalized in New York, but state regulations on sales and growing may delay legal and taxed sales until next year. The Seneca, Cayuga and Mohawk tribes are allowing sales on their sovereign lands under federal law.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director, updated the board on local cannabis developments, including the large number of shops selling cannabis and a range of cannabis products — some of which look like candies popular with children.
The board had expressed concerns over the state’s new cannabis laws before they were enacted a year ago. Non-medicinal sales to the public have not yet commenced as New York state is still hammering out details of who will receive licenses.
In his remarks to the board, Watkins focused on colorful packaging for cannabis products, including gummier-style chewables, that some are concerned could be consumed by children not knowing they are infused with THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.
Watkins cited a recent letter he received from a local medical provider who expressed his concern over the rapid rise in the number of cannabis dispensaries and the increased likelihood of an overdose by a toddler who finds their parents stash of cannabis-infused gummies. The doctor said the emergency room at Olean General Hospital has already seen adult overdoses from the THC in gummies.
“These are meant for adults only,” Watkins said as he passed around a sealed plastic bag with some cannabis-infused gummies at the board meeting.
“Make sure I get it back,” Watkins said, chuckling somewhat and quickly adding that the gummies were not his.
There are cannabis dispensaries on every corner in Salamanca, Watkins said, referring to Seneca-owned dispensaries. This is all happening before state-licensed and taxed dispensaries open.
Watkins said a child overdose was “quite plausible” given the packaging and similarity to real candy. The edibles contain 500 milligrams of THC. Unlike smoking cannabis, when the high can come in minutes, the effects of edibles can start up to two hours later and could last for a couple of hours or more.
There have been news reports of a 6-year-old child who consumed cannabis edibles thinking they were regular gummies, Watkins said.
“We expected this would happen,” Watkins said. The cannabis legalization moved too fast last year to stop it, he added.
Watkins said the board should work with municipalities to limit the number of cannabis dispensaries and work with the Senecas to restrict copy-cat packaging.
Board members agreed Watkins should contact Seneca Nation health officials to express concerns and see if there is a way to lessen the chance of children finding some of the cannabis edibles at home and eat them thinking they are just candy.
“My main concern is school-age children mistaking these in their homes for candy,” said Kelly Andreano, a county legislator from Olean who serves on the board of health.
Dr. Gilbert Witte, the county medical director, suggested the health department ready an education plan to bring attention to the issue of kids mistaking cannabis gummies for candy.
“They ought to say ‘not for use by children,’” Witte said.
Watkins said he would bring the issue before the Senecas, but that “they are pretty upset with New York state right now.”
Watkins noted that New Yorkers are allowed to possess up to six cannabis plants or three if it is a one-person household. A person can legally possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis.
The marijuana records of about 400,000 New Yorkers will be expunged and those with previous arrests involving marijuana will be at the front of the line to get cannabis licenses to sell, process or grow the product.
As is the case with tobacco products, buyers must be 21 to purchase cannabis products.