Cattaraugus County Board of Elections mails out first 1,000 absentee ballots

LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections began mailing out more than 3,000 absentee ballots Tuesday morning to voters asking to vote by mail.
That number could double by Election Day, Nov. 3, as voters seek to safely cast their vote from home rather than stand in line waiting to vote in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of having to be out of the county on Election Day, or sick or disabled in order to request an absentee ballot, voters can cite their concern over voting in person during the pandemic.
The process is unlike the June 23 primary where all eligible voters (all Democrats for the presidential primary and a few mostly town races) were mailed applications.
In the general election, voters have received mail from the Board of Elections notifying them of their voting options including requesting an absentee ballot.
On Tuesday, about 1,000 absentee ballots including 700 for disabled voters, were mailed out. That’s about one-third of the 3,000 requests. The remaining requests received so far will be mailed out later this week.
Military and overseas absentee ballots were mailed last Friday.
Republican Election Commissioner Cortney Spittler and Kevin Burleson, the Democratic commissioner, took the first absentee ballots to the County Center Tuesday morning for postage before being delivered to the Post Office.
“Normally, we don’t start sending out absentee ballots until about 30 days before the election,” Burleson explained. “This year we’re got ballots going out earlier than ever. We are trying to stay ahead of the requests. We’re asking people to fill out the absentee ballot and return it quickly so there are no delays.”
Burleson and Spittler are unsure of how many absentee ballots to expect, or what percentage of ballots will be cast in person — both during early voting and on Election Day.
There are about 45,000 registered voters in the county, about 20 percent of who are not affiliated with any political party. There are about 17,700 registered Republican voters and 15,200 registered Democrats in the county.
The outside of the absentee ballot envelopes will be examined by Board of Elections staff to make sure they are properly filled out and signed or witnessed if the voter makes a mark. If there are problems, voters will be contacted and given the opportunity to “cure” or correct it, said Burleson.
Absentee ballots will probably start being counted on Nov. 9, giving last-minute voters time to have the U.S. Postal Service deliver ballots postmarked by Election Day, Burleson said.
You may request an absentee ballot through an application in the mail/email; through an email that includes your name, date of birth, reason you are requesting, address you are registered at and the address where you wish to receive your ballot; or by faxing an application to (716) 938-2775. You can also make the request in person or by telephone.
Those who wish to vote by absentee ballot, but have concerns about the mail should mail in their ballots early so they will arrive at the Board of Elections in plenty of time to be counted.
The Board of Elections will also accept absentee ballots at their office, 207 Rock City Street, Little Valley, at early voting sites and at all 51 polling sites on Election Day, Burleson said.
Early voting sites have been established again this year at the Board of Elections office in Little Valley and at The Olean Campus of Jamestown Community College in the Magnano Room of the Cutco Building, 305 N. Barry St.
Early voting dates and times are:
• Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 26, from noon to 8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We urge people to take advantage of early voting,” Burleson said. “There were only 67 early voters during the September primary. Last year, the first time it was available, about 700 voters took advantage of early voting.
Burleson said cleaning and disinfecting protocols in effect at the polls for the primary — both primary day and early voting — will be in effect. Masks will be required. There will also be ample alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The early voting numbers will be included in the Election Night totals, Burleson said. He’s expecting it will take a couple of days or more to count all the absentees.